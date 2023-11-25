Nintendo Switch Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Consoles, Bundles, Games & Joy-Con Controllers Sales Researched by Retail365 – Yahoo Finance

List of the top Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring the latest offers on the OLED model & Lite console

Best Nintendo Switch Deals:

Shop the latest Nintendo Switch consoles & bundles including the Nintendo Switch OLED (BestBuy.com)

Save up to $50 on Nintendo Switch OLED consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)

Save up to $100 on the Nintendo Switch OLED The Legend of Zelda Edition bundle (Walmart.com)

Shop the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (BestBuy.com)

Save up to $60 on Nintendo Switch Lite consoles & bundles (Walmart.com)

Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch games including Mario Sonic Olympics (BestBuy.com)

Save up to 28% on Nintendo Switch games (Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda & more) (Walmart.com)

