The Echo Studio is the best Alexa smart speaker. It's never been … – CBS News

By Brittany Vincent

May 12, 2023 / 10:23 AM EDT / Essentials

Looking to upgrade your home speaker setup, or need a new smart home hub? The Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Studio is the retailer’s best-sounding smart speaker yet. You can get it for its lowest price ever right now for just $160, which is $30 cheaper than its normal price of $200. That’s a 20% discount.

And the best part? If you buy it ASAP at Amazon, it’ll still arrive before Mother’s Day.

Amazon Echo Studio, $160 (reduced from $200)

The Amazon Echo Studio offers powerful bass, crisp treble and punchy overall sound with spatial audio processing technology. It packs five individual speakers into its compact form, with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound that creates a more immersive audio experience. The smart speaker automatically adapts and fine-tunes sound based on your room’s acoustics.

You can stream your favorite songs, use the Echo Studio as a smart home hub and ask questions of Alexa. That means having your news updates read to you, creating shopping lists and even communicating with others by way of other Alexa devices in your home. And if you want to have an impromptu dance session in your living room, it can help you do that, too.

Key features of the Amazon Echo Studio:

Amazon Echo Studio, $160 (reduced from $200)

Want something more suitable for listening outdoors? Summer’s almost here, so find the best Bluetooth-enabled speaker options to provide crisp music for all of your summer gatherings.

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is a compact portable party speaker with 100W sound, deep bass and features LED lights with a strobe effect. It’s IPX4 splash-proof and provides up to six hours of play time on a single charge.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential portable party speaker, $300

This versatile portable party speaker from Philips has a 14-hour battery life for wireless play, a 160 W maximum output, a deep bass, and dual woofers. It also has a microphone and guitar input, karaoke effects and fun party lights.

Philips portable Bluetooth party speaker with dual woofers, $250 (reduced from $300)

The Sony wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a IPX4 splash-resistant design. It includes two microphone and guitar inputs, plus LED lights.

This speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can keep the party going all day long — literally.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP700), $438 (reduced from $550)

Sony makes a smaller version of this party speaker with two front tweeters and 20 hours of battery life.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP500), $288 (reduced from $400)

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is a portable speaker that promises to provide loud pristine sound. It offers a 24-hour battery life and an IPX4 splash-proof design. You can connect up to four devices to the speaker, so no one person has to be in charge of the party music.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker, $397 (reduced from $450)

The JBL PartyBox 1000 is a high-tech party speaker for serious audio enthusiasts. It includes a DJ launchpad that allows users to play drums, keyboard and piano, record and loop. It also includes full panel lighting effects, a microphone and guitar input, and powerful sound quality.

At $1,300, it’s one heck of a party splurge. But verified Amazon purchasers rave about the 4.7-star-rated JBL PartyBox 1000.

“All my friends think I’m crazy for spending that kind of money on this but at the same time everyone LOVES it when they come out for parties. You can crank the volume up and never get distortion,” wrote an Amazon customer.

JBL PartyBox 1000 high power wireless party speaker, $1,300

This is a great budget option for shoppers looking for a solid outdoor party speaker for under $50. It features dual subwoofers with heavy bass, 40W power and long-range Bluetooth connectivity. It’s also equipped with colorful flashing LED lights. Rated 4.4 stars at Amazon.

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties, $50 (reduced from $60)

Brittany Vincent has been covering gaming, tech, and all things entertainment for 16 years for a variety of online and print publications. She’s been covering the commerce space for nearly a decade. Follow her on Twitter at @MolotovCupcake.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 10:23 AM EDT

