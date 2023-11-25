How Elise Swopes Became the Face of Adobe – nft now

Every week, we simplify the market so that you can stay up to date on market trends, upcoming drops, top projects, and much more!

March 01, 2023

We’re kicking off Season 2 of the nft now podcast with Elise Swopes, a self-taught photographer and graphic designer who has used her business savvy to spin influencer marketing on Instagram into a full-fledged career. Heralded as one of the premier creators on the platform, Swopes has been finding new and innovative ways to share her art since earning accolades as one of the first accounts added to Instagram’s original suggested user list in 2012.

In between working on campaigns for some of the largest brands on the planet (Nike, Apple, McDonald’s, Google, and Adobe, to name a few), she injects her own brand of magical realism into urban landscape photography, minting and selling NFTs across numerous marketplaces. Further, Swopes is a champion of several social causes.

She founded Sunrise Art Club, a creative impact agency that is committed to helping brands and individuals feel included in the emerging Web3 movement. She also co-founded Night On The Yard, the first NFT marketplace dedicated to ending the hidden impact of incarceration by helping onboard incarcerated artists to sell their work as NFTs.

In this episode of the nft now podcast we cover Swopes’ first reaction to NFTs, the biggest problems she sees facing the Web3 space, Swopes’ thoughts on the creator royalties debate, and much more.

source