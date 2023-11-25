Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Hits Record Power After Ethereum's Merge … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
NFL legend Steve Young is now a force in the world of private equity, heading up a firm with $7 billion in assets. He's intent on writing a new playbook, both for former athletes and the PE industry.
Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz looks at the people and ideas that shape markets, investing and business.
Power Players, a Bloomberg Originals documentary talk show hosted by Jason Kelly, dives into the stories of influential sports figures who have translated their success from the high-octane world of athletics into the the realms of investing, management and business.
SNB Is Evaluating Banks’ Reserve Requirements, Jordan Tells NZZ
Signa Holds Last-Ditch Funding Talks as Insolvency Wave Looms
Inflation Gauges at 2021 Lows May Support End to Hikes: Eco Week
Poland Sees Chances for Lower Budget Deficit Than Planned
Bundesbank Chief Calls on Berlin to Create Budget Clarity Soon
Dell, Salesforce Struggle as Crowdstrike Reveals IT Bright Spot: US Earnings Week Ahead
Panama Supreme Court Starts Deliberations on First Quantum Mine
Alibaba Begins Overhaul to Revive Cloud Arm After Nixing Spinoff
Anthony Levandowski Reboots Church of Artificial Intelligence
Altman Is Back at OpenAI, But Questions Remain as to Why He Was Fired in First Place
Hamas Releases Second Group of Hostages Following Delays
Hamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After Delay
Chanel Heir Becomes Switzerland’s Richest Resident, Bilanz Says
A Billionaire’s £8 Million Kensington ‘Discount’ Prompts an Oscar Wilde Taunt
A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students
Wealthy Switzerland Seeks Low-Budget Olympics After Years of Opposition
2024 Is Looking Bleak for Europe’s Petrochemicals Sector
College Sports Need Their Tax-Exempt Status Revoked
UK's Hunt Gave With One Hand, Took With the Other
How Elon Musk Spent Three Years Falling Down a Red-Pilled Rabbit Hole
The Utah Jazz Enter Their Experimental Post-Cable Phase
X Scrambles to Minimize Damage From Antisemitic Posts
Killing of Female Student Sparks Mass Protests in Italian Cities
Celebrities, Politicians Face Sexual-Abuse Suits Ahead of NY Law Expiration
Dutch Climate Goals at Risk After Success of Far-Right Party
Seychelles Takes Issue With Climate Financing Support Criteria
Berlin’s Leading Party Proposes a Return of Urban Maglev Trains
Instead of Reopening the I-10 Freeway, LA Should Have Reimagined It
No, Really. Building More Housing Can Combat Rising Rents
College Dropouts Who Weathered Crypto’s Crash See Promise Ahead
Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon to Be Extradited From Montenegro
A $200,000 Pet-Rock NFT Shows How Crypto Is Relapsing Into FOMO
The amount of computing power dedicated to Bitcoin mining surged to a record as more companies made use of the energy and data center space freed up after the upgrade of the Ethereum network, likely further compressing profit margins.
Mining difficulty, a measure of Bitcoin miners’ computing power for the blockchain, has jumped by 13.6% in the two-weeks ended Monday. That was also the largest bi-weekly adjustment since last May. The increase is in part thanks to the decline of Ether mining, analysts said.
