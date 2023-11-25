Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Hits Record Power After Ethereum's Merge … – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

SNB Is Evaluating Banks’ Reserve Requirements, Jordan Tells NZZ

Signa Holds Last-Ditch Funding Talks as Insolvency Wave Looms

Inflation Gauges at 2021 Lows May Support End to Hikes: Eco Week

Poland Sees Chances for Lower Budget Deficit Than Planned

Bundesbank Chief Calls on Berlin to Create Budget Clarity Soon

Dell, Salesforce Struggle as Crowdstrike Reveals IT Bright Spot: US Earnings Week Ahead

Panama Supreme Court Starts Deliberations on First Quantum Mine

Alibaba Begins Overhaul to Revive Cloud Arm After Nixing Spinoff

Anthony Levandowski Reboots Church of Artificial Intelligence

Altman Is Back at OpenAI, But Questions Remain as to Why He Was Fired in First Place

Hamas Releases Second Group of Hostages Following Delays

Hamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After Delay

Chanel Heir Becomes Switzerland’s Richest Resident, Bilanz Says

A Billionaire’s £8 Million Kensington ‘Discount’ Prompts an Oscar Wilde Taunt

A stampede during a music festival in southern India university has killed at least 4 students

Wealthy Switzerland Seeks Low-Budget Olympics After Years of Opposition

2024 Is Looking Bleak for Europe’s Petrochemicals Sector

College Sports Need Their Tax-Exempt Status Revoked

UK's Hunt Gave With One Hand, Took With the Other

How Elon Musk Spent Three Years Falling Down a Red-Pilled Rabbit Hole

The Utah Jazz Enter Their Experimental Post-Cable Phase

X Scrambles to Minimize Damage From Antisemitic Posts

Killing of Female Student Sparks Mass Protests in Italian Cities

Celebrities, Politicians Face Sexual-Abuse Suits Ahead of NY Law Expiration

Dutch Climate Goals at Risk After Success of Far-Right Party

Seychelles Takes Issue With Climate Financing Support Criteria

Berlin’s Leading Party Proposes a Return of Urban Maglev Trains

Instead of Reopening the I-10 Freeway, LA Should Have Reimagined It

No, Really. Building More Housing Can Combat Rising Rents

College Dropouts Who Weathered Crypto’s Crash See Promise Ahead

Crypto Entrepreneur Do Kwon to Be Extradited From Montenegro

A $200,000 Pet-Rock NFT Shows How Crypto Is Relapsing Into FOMO

The amount of computing power dedicated to Bitcoin mining surged to a record as more companies made use of the energy and data center space freed up after the upgrade of the Ethereum network, likely further compressing profit margins.

Mining difficulty, a measure of Bitcoin miners’ computing power for the blockchain, has jumped by 13.6% in the two-weeks ended Monday. That was also the largest bi-weekly adjustment since last May. The increase is in part thanks to the decline of Ether mining, analysts said.

