Save Even More During Sam's Club Black Friday Event: Take 60% Off Memberships and Shop Great Deals – Entertainment Tonight

Happy Thanksgiving weekend! Whether you’re halfway through finishing off the Thanksgiving leftovers or are already on to planning the next holiday meal, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of Sam’s Club’s incredible Black Friday Thanks Savings deals happening now.

As a holiday treat, the bulk-goods retailer is currently offering 60% off their prestigious memberships so you can cash in on exclusive savings and discounts for less. Annual memberships are normally $50, but right now, shoppers only have to pay $20 to enter those (virtual) automatic doors and take advantage of Sam’s Club’s impressive year-round deals.

Sam’s Club is serving up treats that are, dare we say, sweeter than the pumpkin pie you’ll be savoring later — at least for your wallet. With over $14,000 in Black Friday Thanks Savings, it’s the sale of the season. While Sam’s Club stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day, these deals are now available to shop online and in stores.

Running one more day, until November 26, some of the best Black Friday Thanks Savings deals include $100 off $500 Southwest gift cards to save on holiday travel and $400 off a top-of-the-line espresso machine to make mornings more merry. While you’ll want to cash in on these deals for yourself, many of these marked-down items are some of the year’s hottest gifts, like an iRobot Roomba vacuum and a touchscreen laptop from HP.

To help you make the most out of this incredible membership deal, below we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss.

Already more affordable, this cookware that rivals high-end brands is now discounted by 25% for Black Friday. The 11-piece non-stick set includes a 9.5-inch and 11-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart and 6-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 4-quart deep sauté pan with lid and a multi-function stainless-steel basket.

$160 $120

Packing for a holiday getaway will be a breeze with these customer-loved hard-sided suitcases from American Tourister.

$180 $140

Fly for less when you buy $500 worth of Southwest Airlines gift cards for only $400.

$500 $400

Cut down on chore time with a robot vacuum. The self-emptying vacuum has a storage container that can hold 60 days worth of clean-ups.

$500 $350

Make someone’s holiday extra merry with this anti-glare touchscreen laptop that’s perfect for both work and downtime.

$649 $449

Save $400 on this impressive machine that can make ten coffeehouse-worthy specialty drinks, like a doppio espresso, cappuccino, flat white or latte, with one touch of a button.

$1,700 $1,300

Are fitness goals going to be one of your 2024 resolutions? Get a jump start by tracking your fitness levels with the Fitbit Versa 4. You can also score this deal in beet juice and copper rose color.

$189 $139

Converting into a cozy couch, quick fort, jungle gym or whatever they can imagine, this Explorer Sofa will provide endless fun.

$180 $150

Explore the stars in great detail with the Unistellar eQuinox 2 Telescope. The telescope, which comes with a backpack to carry it in, uses patented algorithms that reduce the influence of light pollution to better view the night sky.

$2,498 $1,898

Make the Yellowstone fan in your life happy this holiday season with a soft Sherpa blanket with the Dutton Ranch brand symbol.

$20 $13

Whether you’re cooking a Hanukkah dinner for the family or the Feast of Seven Fishes, you can save money on your grocery delivery with this Instacart gift card deal.

$250 $200

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

