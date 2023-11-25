NASA Airs Coverage of Space Station Research, Development … – NASA

4 min read

NASA will highlight groundbreaking discoveries, benefits for humanity, and how the agency and its commercial and international partners are maximizing research and development aboard the International Space Station at the 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference.

The conference runs Monday, July 31 to Thursday, Aug. 3, in Seattle. The full conference agenda is available online.

NASA will provide live coverage of select panels from the conference on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Watch the select events live at:

NASA coverage of the research and development conference is as follows (all times Eastern and available on NASA’s public channel except as noted):

Tuesday, Aug. 1

11:30 a.m. – Welcome, including a recorded message from astronauts aboard the International Space Station, with the following participants:

12:15 p.m. – Igniting Innovation to Accelerate Disease Research on the International Space Station, including a recorded message from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, with the following participants:

The Igniting Innovation panel will air on the NASA Television Media Channel.

4:40 p.m. – The Future of Research and Development in Low Earth Orbit with the following participants:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

4:40 p.m. – Pioneering Low Earth Orbit: Building the Future on Lessons Learned with the following participants:

Thursday, Aug. 3

11:45 a.m.: – International Space Station International Partners with the following participants:

12:55 p.m. – NASA’s Human Research Program with the following participants:

3:15 p.m. – Keynote Address with the following participant:

The International Space Station Research and Development Conference, hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space and the American Astronautical Society in cooperation with NASA, brings together leaders from industry, academia, and government.

The International Space Station serves as the world’s leading laboratory where researchers conduct cutting-edge research and technology that will enable human and robotic exploration of destinations beyond low Earth orbit, including Mars.

The International Space Station Benefits for Humanity publication highlights advances in scientific knowledge in Earth, space, physical, and biological sciences aboard the microgravity laboratory for the benefits of people living on our home planet.

Get updates about the science conducted aboard the space station on Twitter @ISS_Research.

To learn about conducting research in microgravity, visit:

-end-

NASA explores the unknown in air and space, innovates for the benefit of humanity, and inspires the world through discovery.

