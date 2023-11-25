How to Select Windows 11 Home or Pro Edition During Installation – MUO – MakeUseOf

Windows 11 decides which edition you get when you use the installer. Here’s how to change that and choose the one you want.

When you try to clean install Windows 11, the Windows Setup utility will not offer any option to select the operating system edition. Instead, it will automatically install one of the Home, Pro, or Education editions of the operating system.

So, how do you force Windows 11 Setup to show the select edition screen during installation? You can achieve this by modifying the bootable media or the ISO image to include the EI.cfg file. Here we show you how to select the Pro edition while installing Windows 11.

Nowadays, Microsoft doesn’t publish different editions of the Windows OS on its server. Instead, the default multi-edition ISO file includes all the editions ( Home, Pro, Education, Enterprise).

During a clean install, Windows Setup looks for the traces of the previous installation including the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) license tied to your computer’s motherboard to determine the correct edition of the operating system to install.

This is a convenient feature for many as you don’t need to activate your computer after installing Windows 11 manually. But this also means you don’t get to select the Windows 11 editions during a clean install.

To fix this problem, you can include a Windows Setup configuration file to force Windows Setup to display the select edition screen during installation. It is an optional setup configuration file that you can add to automate the edition selection and product key verification steps during Windows installation.

As discussed above, you can place a tiny ei.cfg file inside the bootable media folder to force Windows Setup to show the select edition screen during installation. Here’s how to do it.

Once done, safely eject the USB flash drive. You can now boot using the installation media and select the Windows 11 Pro, Education, or the core Home edition from Windows Setup.

Alternatively, you can also automate the edition selection process by configuring the EI.cfg file to install your preferred edition of the OS. For example, if you want Windows Setup to automatically select the Windows 11 Pro edition during installation, use the following format for the EI.cfg file.

Save the file as ei.cfg and move it to the Sources folder of your USB installation media. During installation, Windows Setup will automatically select the Windows 11 Pro edition and skip the select edition step.

While the above method will allow you to install Windows 11 Pro or other editions of the OS, you are still required to have an active license for the selected edition.

So, if you are trying to install the Pro edition on your PC that is activated for the Home edition, then Windows 11 will show the not activated message or the error code 0xc004c003 in the Settings panel. Microsoft also limits some customization features on inactivated computers.

Tashreef is a developer and works as a technical writer at MUO. With a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, he has over 7 years of experience and covers Microsoft Windows and everything around it. When not looking for a missing semicolon or churning out text, you can find him trying FPS titles or looking for new animated shows and movies.

