PUBG Mobile Lite global version new beta: APK download link – Sportskeeda

The latest iteration of the PUBG Mobile Lite beta, i.e., 0.19.4, arrived a few days back. One of the most significant aspects of this beta, the Payload 2.0 mode, was added recently, and users are excited about its arrival.

They can even download the beta themselves and try out the new mode before it gets added to the global version of the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lie global version 0.19.0 download: APK download link and step-by-step guide

Users can download the PUBG Mobile Lite global version’s new beta update using the APK file given below; they do not need the OBB file.

The global version’s new beta update APK download link: Click here

The APK file size is 565 MB, and players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading it.

Step 1: Users need to download the APK file from the download link given above.

Step 2: If they haven’t enabled the ‘install from unknown source’ option, they can do so by navigating through Settings>Safety and Privacy>Install Apps from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Users then need to locate and install the APK file.

After the installation process is complete, they can enjoy playing the Payload 2.0 mode in PUBG Mobile Lite.

If users encounter an error message while installing the APK file, they can recheck if they have enabled the install from unknown source option and then try installing it again. If the problem persists, the player can consider downloading the APK file again.

The Payload mode has several new features, including vehicles, locations, and more. Gamers can click here to read more about Payload mode 2.0 in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source