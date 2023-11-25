PancakeSwap Partners With Google Cloud, CAKE Price Rises By 5% – CoinGape

The trading environment is being improved by PancakeSwap, the well-known decentralized exchange (DEX). It was recently announced that the company and Google Cloud, a well-known digital content delivery network, had reached an agreement. The platform is keen to utilize the scalable resources and cutting-edge technology of Google Cloud.

Chef Jojo, Technical Lead at PancakeSwap said, “The platform allows people to trade anytime they want, or exchange their cryptocurrency. The decision to keep our contributors anonymous is a strategic move to promote equal participation and minimize personal bias. By focusing on the project rather than personal recognition or reputation, the team can prioritize the needs and interests of the PancakeSwap community as a whole.”

PancakeSwap stated that it anticipates its users will be empowered by using Google Cloud. It further stated that thanks to this partnership, platform users from all around the world would be able to conduct business at any time and any place without risk.

With the help of this collaboration, Google Cloud gives users access to BNB endpoints. It also provides platform scalability, which supports heavy traffic. Additionally, it correctly predicts the traffic increase, opening the door for up to a 30% reduction in costs. In addition, Cloud Armor will be used by Google Cloud to filter sensitive data.

As a trading platform that grants consumers complete autonomy, Google also noted the importance of PancakeSwap’s constant accessibility. Because of this, the team uses Google Kubernetes Engine to easily scale its nodes as needed.

PancakeSwap native token CAKE price is up by almost 4.8% in the last 24 hours. Investors are seeing this collaboration with Google Cloud. The price of CAKE has fallen by 53% since the beginning of 2023, and the future didn’t seem promising. However, there is strong positive potential for the coin with this initiative. It is currently worth $1.51, at the time of writing.

This collaboration will allow the platform to keep a strong position when it comes to initiating novel trading strategies within the DeFi industry.

NFT Scam: Moroccon Man Stealing Bored Ape NFTs on Fake OpenSea Marketplace

Bitcoin Price to $38k? BTC Bulls Swing Back To Action Ahead of June CPI

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source