GTA 6: Release Date, Leaks, Rumors, Gameplay, Map, Characters, and More – Beebom

It has been ten years since GTA 5 hit the market and changed video games as we know it. However, even after a decade, no sequel is in sight. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors and leaks from popping up. The latest entry to the GTA franchise will feature a vast but familiar map, genuinely unique protagonists, and much more. So, let’s unfold everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) so far below.

Rockstar Games has always been overly cautious when it comes to any news regarding its games. The company has guarded GTA 6 with the same level of secrecy. A plethora of rumors and leaks went around that all but speculated everything about the upcoming game.

Rockstar had previously confirmed hat the “next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway” in February 2022 via an official Newswire post. Then, later, in June 2022, Rockstar Games shared an official statement stating they’re investing all their resources towards the development of GTA VI.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

However, the most significant piece of solid news to date comes from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who claims that GTA 6 will be announced as early as this week itself. A trailer will then follow up in December 2023 on Rockstar’s 25th anniversary. Jason claims inside sources, which we hope are proven correct.

In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

However, after what feels like an eternity, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed that the official trailer for Grand Theft Auto will be out in “early December.” This naturally sent the Internet into a frenzy with the X post being viewed over 134M times.

As for the game’s release date, many guesses and estimations have been made already. One such news comes from Chris Klippel, a famous GTA leaker. According to Klippel, GTA 6 won’t be released before the last months of 2024. This timeline was previously supported by Schreier, who also mentioned a tentative 2024/2025 date.

Take-Two Financial Reports Almost Confirm it

In June 2023, Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, released its latest financial reports to the public. Among other announcements regarding the technical stuff, Take-Two has also hinted that it expects ‘groundbreaking titles‘ to be released in the first financial quarter of FY25 (April 2024 – May 2025)

Even though it hasn’t officially been confirmed, a lot of gamers are speculating that this groundbreaking title is going to be GTA 6. Furthermore, the company doubled down on its promise of significant revenue. In its latest earnings call held in August 2023, Take-Two CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick mentioned that he remains confident that the business is positioned for significant profits for FY 25.

Going by this information, we can expect the launch date mentioned above as it will be useful in propelling the company to these increased profits.

Will the Game Be Delayed?

Much like any other AAA video game title’s development, GTA 6 has several elements affecting its progress and release. Among them, the major one was the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted the entire world, and the internal conflicts at Rockstar Games made them rethink their company policies and re-shuffle their team.

Even though most sources point toward a late 2024 launch, there is a potential problem. A massive data breach hit Rockstar Games on the 18th of September, 2022. This breach led to a GTA 6 leak, with 90+ gameplay videos and pieces of the game’s source code becoming available to the public. Due to this, it was expected that the game’s release date could be heavily pushed back by months or even years.

Thankfully, Rockstar Games soon after confirmed that while they are disappointed by the leak, their “work on the next Grand Theft Auto Game will continue as planned.”

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8

Though, many players also suspect that Rockstar Games is trying to milk the success and popularity of GTA 5 (and its online title) before bringing out its successor. And looking at the huge revenue of GTA 5, it isn’t surprising that the studio isn’t ready to shelf its best product just yet. But here’s hoping GTA 6 comes out even before our expectations.

GTA 6 Might Have Been Rebooted

While we understand the above delays, there is something to be said about a 10-year gap. However, recent news confirms that GTA 6 might have actually been in work for a long time. The source of this news comes from the LinkedIn profile of Jon Young, an ex-Rockstar employee. Young worked for Rockstar Games from 2005 to 2018 on various projects. However, his last project before he left the company seemed to be as the Lead Video Editor in the research department from 2015 to 2018.

This indicates that the creation of GTA 6 had already begun in some capacity back in 2015, which is merely 2 years after GTA 5’s launch. However, according to a statement by insider Tez2, the production was rebooted around the time Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. While this is to be taken with a grain of salt, it could be part of the reason we are facing delays in getting GTA 6.

Possible Characters (Dynamic Duo?)

If we look at Rockstar’s history, we have sixteen games in the GTA franchise. Only two of these titles, the first two GTA games, had playable female characters. Men have entirely dominated every other iteration of the game.

Character art from GTA Vice City Stories

However, as it appears, GTA 6 will reportedly have a female protagonist named Lucia. She will be joined by a closely related male lead called Jason. This makes Lucia the first playable female character in GTA’s history. This also means that Grand Theft Auto will have two main characters who will likely progress through the story together.

A report by Bloomberg on Rockstar’s changing company culture further claims that this playable female character is a Latina. The couple will be possibly stylized in Bonnie and Clyde’s image. For those unaware, B&C was an American criminal couple notorious for their bank robberies. For this reason, the characters will most likely work in tandem for the storyline and might even have a shared inventory.

This claim has been backed up by the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage of September 2022, wherein we saw both female and male characters. Other leaked clips show gameplay from both character perspectives, hinting towards a switching system that will likely be even faster than GTA 5.

While there are no official images of Lucia by Rockstar, that hasn’t stopped fans from coming up with some. Character artist Hossein Diba compiled leaked GTA 6 gameplay and generated 3D renders of what he thinks the character will look like. The output images are lifelike and could, in fact, indicate Lucia as she will appear.

Image Courtesy: HussHossein Diba, ArtStation

Given the sphere of changes Rockstar Games is making to its work culture by including more female representation, you can consider the above characters leaked almost confirmed.

Story/Plotline: Is It Anything New?

While we have a lot to go on in terms of GTA 6 characters, the story itself mostly remains a history. The protagonist duo is supposed to be related in some way. We already know that the duo will most likely be stylized after Bonnie and Clyde.

However, it has been revealed by Tom Henderson, a game leaker with a reliable record, that GTA 6 will take place in modern-day Vice City. This is partially confirmed as some leaked gameplay footage showed Jason entering a Vice City metro train. It could also back up some rumors that claimed that Lucia and Jason will supposedly build a drug empire together in Vice City. However, besides this, we don’t have a lot to go on at the moment.

According to a recent news piece by GameRant, GTA 6’s main story might be fully written at this point, signaling that the game is ready to be moved on to the next phase. The publication bases its theory on new job listings by Rockstar for a full-time Grand Theft Auto 6 voiceover director for voicing and capture. However, we will have to wait and see for more information on GTA 6’s storyline.

Map: Going Back to Vice City?

Map of GTA Vice City (L) and Map of Miami, Florida (R)

Examining all the GTA games to date, we have two full-scale games based in Los Santos, several different titles in Liberty City, and only one major title in Vice City. Based on leaked gameplay and past patterns, it won’t be surprising to see GTA 6’s story play out in the iconic Vice City (map depicted above). The said rumor also fits Bloomberg’s report, which describes the location of GTA 6 to be based in Miami and its neighboring areas.

Possible Gator Keys Appearance

Many users shared the leaked footage pointing toward locations like Malibu Club and Ocean’s View Hotel, making a nostalgic return with GTA Vice City. If that comes true, it won’t be surprising to see locations like Starfish Island might also make a comeback.

However, this time around, Rockstar Games might well push beyond Vice City and onto neighboring areas. One such location is “Gator Keys,” a location near Vice City. While it was scheduled to be included in the older GTA, Gator Keys got cut in final development. However, this time around, we just might see it for the first time. This also means that GTA 6’s map will most likely be a mixture of different environments and, if we get lucky, even seasons.

Furthermore, there have also been leaks of various other maps. One such case is this GTA 6 concept map that features many details. Check it out.

GTA 6 Will Have a Massive Map

There are no official renders of the GTA 6’s map. However, Reddit users have been hard at work. Using coordinates from GTA 5 and combining the leaked ones from GTA 6, Reddit’s mapping community has created a rendition of what the new game’s map will look like. As you can see yourself, the new map is supposedly going to be absolutely massive and considerably larger than the size of GTA V.

The proposed map features Los Santos amid the area that is supposed to house Vice City. However, going from the size and scale of the map, players might need to do some serious driving/flying to get to different areas. This rendered map very well might include the rumored Cuba and other locations we discussed above. However, do

Gameplay and Graphics

Talking about the gameplay mechanics of GTA 6 is hard at this point because of the lack of official announcements. So, while Rockstar hasn’t provided any trailers, we do have some insights from the previously leaked gameplay footage.

Movement, Driving, and new items

For starters, movement and driving mechanics seem to have been worked on. Various characters, including the protagonists, now move with more fluency and have a natural gait. This is an improvement from GTA 5, where movement sometimes felt downright clunky. In the same vein, the leaked gameplay also shows better hand-to-hand combat when it comes to throwing punches and dodging. Gunplay also seems to have gotten better from the clips we have seen.

Rockstar has also worked on introducing new gameplay mechanics, like the ability to carry bodies. Characters can now also crawl and go prone instead of plain crouching. We also see new items like painkillers, lockpicks, USB drives, and more. However, some things have been adopted from previous iterations, including the GTA V weapon wheel that slows down time during selection.

Revamped Police

More recent leaked footage by a now-suspended leaker account also shows modified AI behavior in GTA 6 police. A now-deleted minute video showed a Vice City officer hiding while trying to approach Lucia. He then stands up and walks when near a safe distance. It appears the enemy AI in GTA 6 will be smarter and apparently more hostile toward Lucia and Jason.

GTA 6 police might also use a new spawn mechanic where the AI waits for a timed countdown before approaching the crime scene. Combining the movement and combat changes above, it should be a notable improvement.

Weapons and Inventory

Based on the latest speculations and leaks, we expect the following weapons to be available to use in GTA 6:

Limited weapon storage with one slot for each type of weapon is a feature GTA 6 might have. Though, some missions, like heist-based ones, can feature additional storage for looted items.

with one slot for each type of weapon is a feature GTA 6 might have. Though, some missions, like heist-based ones, can feature additional storage for looted items. Following the trend of previous games, we expect most GTA 5 weapons to make a return in GTA 6. But, as per users with access to the leaked videos, there might also be some new weapons in the game, including a torch, speargun, golf ball, tracker jammer, pool cue, and specialized golf sticks.

in the game, including a torch, speargun, golf ball, tracker jammer, pool cue, and specialized golf sticks. Some social media users also claim that the leaked footage featured the ability to shoot while swimming. It is a new feature for the franchise. However, like Modern Warfare 2, it might limit itself to pistols only.

New Game Engine

Every video game’s story is highly impacted by the capability of the engine used to develop that game. A game engine is the base platform on which the game’s world loads, functions, and interacts with the player. Keeping that in mind, Chris Klippel, the leaker who gave us GTA 6’s release timeline, has claimed that Grand Theft Auto is being developed using the new RAGE engine.

This new engine is more potent than its counterpart, which powers GTA 5 and RDR2. If this claim is valid, then we can expect not only jaw-dropping graphics but also more elaborate missions. With powerful platforms and a smarter game engine, GTA 6 can give us more than the “go and kill” missions currently dominating the franchise.

Will GTA 6 Have Multiplayer Online Mode?

If the current GTA Online multiplayer (based on GTA V) game’s massive success is any indication, then GTA 6 Online is definitely going to happen. But we don’t just have to rely on speculations. Several new listings on Rockstar Games’ job openings website have also mentioned “online” gameplay in their descriptions. This key detail indicates the development of potential GTA 6’s online multiplayer content. However, it could also mean new content for GTA 5 Online, which is highly unlikely to keep their current team in mind.

GTA 6 September 2022 Leak

Note: We sourced all the information in this section from social media posts circulating all the major GTA 6 information of the September 2022 data leak. We don’t have access to the leaked material, so please take all the speculated features with a pinch of salt, and respect the developers not to download and reshare the leaked material. The entire team of Beebom highly condemns the situation.

The leaked clips, supposedly, feature references to Vice City . There are cop cars with VCPD (Vice City Police Department) on them, and a clip also showed a metro train with Vice City written on its side.

. There are cop cars with VCPD (Vice City Police Department) on them, and a clip also showed a metro train with Vice City written on its side. Rockstar Games’ RDR2 has a feature called “eagle eye,” which allows a player to see all the interactable spots in a specific location. A similar feature might make it into GTA 6 to support its highly interactive world and make it easier for players to spot cues and items.

which allows a player to see all the interactable spots in a specific location. A similar feature might make it into GTA 6 to support its highly interactive world and make it easier for players to spot cues and items. GTA 5 featured a useable mobile phone and internet system. Now, as per leaks, GTA 6 seems to be expanding on that, as some Twitter users mention seeing a WhatUp! Messenger notification in the leaked footage. If that turns out to be true, we might see chat-based communication between characters or online players.

notification in the leaked footage. If that turns out to be true, we might see chat-based communication between characters or online players. In terms of movement, the leaked footage supposedly features crawling animations, along with existing crouching and the ability to take cover. Of these, only the ability to go prone and crawl is completely new.

animations, along with existing crouching and the ability to take cover. Of these, only the ability to go prone and crawl is completely new. Lastly, many Twitter users also pointed out better character movement in new GTA 6 leaks. They claimed that the NPC movement in GTA 6 feels more natural, just like it was in GTA 4. However, we are unsure if GTA 6 is bringing back GTA 4’s physics engine or has developed an entirely new one.

Supported Platforms

The gaming industry has changed drastically within the decade-long gap between GTA 6 and GTA 5. Going by the company’s previous pattern, we expect the GTA VI to have an initial release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This means that older-gen consoles like the PS4 just might not get the game. So yes, there’s a good chance that GTA VI will be exclusive to PS5 and not be available for PS4 users.

Moreover, like GTA 5, Rockstar will most likely port the game to PC users. However, that might mean that GTA 6 will reach PC users only in late 2025 or early 2026. For context, GTA 5 was released on consoles in 2013 and on PC in 2015. In any case, it’s less than the time it took Marvel’s Spider-Man to release on PC.

However, Rockstar just might pull an unprecedented move and release the game on all next-gen platforms at once. This would definitely make all GTA 6 fans happy.

Combining his love for Literature and Tech, Upanishad dived into the world of technology journalism with fire. Now he writes about anything and everything while keeping a keen eye on his first love of gaming. Often found chronically walking around the office.

okayI see the map is big, who is very nice but i have question in gta 6 frenkilin and trevor and michael in gta 6 they will play they will be played they will be there they will be there

Since the game’s map is gonna be bigger than it’s immediate prequel, and if players have to perform serious drive or flight, it would be considered boring/tiring.

I hope rock star adds the mechanic of being able to order a cab or any other means of public transport, with players having to pinpoint their destination on map by placing target, also arriving at the destination within probably 5-10 secs, and having to pay specific amount of money as with realism.

It’s worth knowing that every GTA ever made possessed a cab, yet players weren’t able to order any.Additional mechanism could also be added, where

a player chooses to pay the fare or not, as a consequence, should attract a wanted level.

Apart from special abilities that slow down time, Characters can have this ability:wielding the same gun from different weapon class at the same time, like shotguns and handguns, while gaining regeneration. Both health and armor replenish to maximum.

That last bit about Rockstar possibly releasing gta 6 on the next gen consoles than the current gen and gta players would be happy. I can tell you as a gta player i would not be very thrilled about having to buy a new console

I can tell you for a fact if Rockstar actually implements what they plan with the game being woke, the company will commit financial suicide.

The reason Rockstar games are popular is because the company traditionally makes games that don;t give a F%$^, and are edgy, this is the entirety of their selling points and why people buy them.

To deviate from this strategy is a horrible business decision, and the last thing people are going to remember in 5 to 10 years about Rockstar Games is:

They Got woke, and went Broke. Like every other studio that has went woke, and then lost Millions, and in some cases, Billions.

I will tell you for a fact if GTA6 has any politically correct garbage in it, I will not be buying it and neither will millions of other people.

Looking for incredible hackers google demoninvader hacker

i want it it to be more mission based like story with new dlc nre towns maybe take airport to new citys. and. maybe play it online in mission based campaign. i never played it online since it was just race capture the flag so on i like san andreas online races

If the game goes full woke or if they try to clean up their image to much I’ll just wait to buy the game used and avoid online so as not to give them my money.

The offensive jokes and edginess were the best parts and really were what sold the games initially (3, vice city, San Andreas, 5) combined with the sects and gratuitous violence. Please tell me Rockstar isn’t going to lose their balls and start whimping out on us.

Neutering the game would be a bad move. However Rockstar will probably pull a Netflix on this next game not realizing that woke people are a minority and that probably weren’t going to buy their game anyways.

What they should do to make the game really offensive is make the main characters conservative Cubans who bash communism and Castro. Perhaps set up a story where their grandparents owned a major cigar company and tobacco farm and escaped Cuba to avoid being offed by Castro. Which would be realistic as far as Miami goes.

No. They don’t have the balls to do that. They are probably going to play it safe and be complete pansies for the first time ever. There probably won’t even be any titty bars in this game.

As far as being able to travel to different cities it would be cool if such locations were always available after being unlocked by flying to them via plane…and you could travel there at any time after unlocking…and if the maps were also massive.

I really enjoyed the open world feel of 5. It was excellent. The hunting, scuba diving, freediving, orcas, dolphins, mountains planes, helicopters, and so on.

Oh and another thing that would be cool is bringing back the weight lifting to increase stats like in San Andreas, and the martial arts dojos, boxing gyms, and so on to change your fighting style.

I hope they put in Brazilian JiuJitsu, Traditional Karate, Taekwondo, Muay Thai and so on and let you learn that stuff with some kind of belt system, and be able to combine moves from different styles and stuff.

Elbows, clinches, throws, joint locks, spinning back kicks, the works.

I mean yeah it would be useless against guns but it would be pretty cool to have full on MMA fights and stuff with npc’s. Maybe they can put in some disarms that can only be used if the guy with a gun is really close.

titty bars? lmao

OP

I want this one to incoperate franklin, trevors, and michales family with them in it and to see how the storie plays out in los antos

They should also incorporate a mission from a previous time just like they incorporate missions from different locations.

Gta 6 can play Android mobile 📲

GTA 6 can play in mobile 📱

Add new comment

Name

Email ID





Δ

01

02

03

04

05

source