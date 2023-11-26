2023 Peloton Black Friday Sales & Peloton Cyber Monday … – Pelo Buddy

The 2023 Peloton Black Friday sales & discounts are here (affiliate link). Peloton is discounting all of their products as part of the sale. Unlike some previous years, you do not have to buy a package to get a discount. Both the base level product by itself, as well as the packages, are available for a discount. Depending on the country, you can get discounts on the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, and Guide.

Peloton’s Black Friday sale starts November 7th, 2023, and runs through November 28, 2023 – meaning these are also the 2023 Peloton Cyber Monday sale.

Update – We are also covering Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales for Peloton addons & accessories here.

It also appears Amazon is already matching Peloton’s sales, you can also see discounted prices on Amazon here.

If you’ve purchased a Peloton product in the last 30 days from Peloton, be sure to reach out to Peloton for a price match – and remember Peloton launched a price match guarantee as well.

Last year Peloton started out with one set of discounts, but then increased the discounts and added the Row halfway through the sale – since the Row is already included this year it seems less likely for the sales to change.

You can see a history of Peloton’s Black Friday sales here

The discount will vary slightly depending on what country you are in. Below, we’ll have a list of each product and the discount per country. The discount amount will also vary based on which package you are getting. Also, for countries that have refurbished bikes, those will be available with a discount as well, even lower than the prices listed in the table below.

Country Bike Bike+ Tread Guide Row USA $1,095 $1,995 $2,695 $95 $2,745 Canada $1,370 $2,645 $3,445 $140 $3,570 (no discount) UK £1,095 £1,645 £2,995 £150 N/A Germany €1,195 €2,095 €3,395 N/A N/A Australia $1,745 $2,745 $3,845 $195 N/A

You can find all of Peloton’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales on their site here.

For US members, the discounts on the original Peloton Bike will range from $150 for the Peloton refurbished bike, $350 off for the Peloton bike itself (not refurbished), $455 off the Peloton bike starter package, and $550 off the Peloton Bike Ultimate package. The price for the bike itself ($1095) is the same price Amazon has offered several times throughout the year (and is matched to right now on Amazon).

Country Bike Refurbished Bike Basics / No Package Bike Starter Package Bike Ultimate Package USA $995 $1,095 $1,195 $1,390 Canada $1,295 $1,370 $1,515 $1,750 UK N/A £1,095 £1,235 £1,350 Germany N/A €1,195 €1,350 €1,545 Australia N/A $1,745 $1,995 $2,275

The refurbished Peloton Bike+ is $400 off in the US, while the Peloton Bike+ is $500 off (just the bike, no packages), Bike+ starter package is $600 off, and Bike+ ultimate is $700 off. Like the original Peloton Bike, the discounted Black Friday Peloton Bike+ price ($1,995) is the same price as Amazon has offered on sale through the year (and available there right now as well).

Country Bike+ Refurbished Bike+ Basics / No Package Bike+ Starter Package Bike+ Ultimate Package USA $1,595 $1,995 $2,100 $2,290 Canada $2,095 $2,645 $2,765 $2,975 UK N/A 1,645 £1,785 £1,900 Germany N/A €2,095 €2,200 €2,395 Australia N/A $2,745 $2,995 $3,275

The Peloton Tread is available for $300 off, or $2,695 in the US on Black Friday. The Tread Starter Package is $400 off, while the Tread Ultimate package is $500 off.

Country Tread (Basics / No Package) Tread Starter Package Row Ultimate Package USA $2,695 $2,835 $2,905 Canada $3,445 $3,600 $3,725 UK £2,995 £3,105 £3,205 Germany €3,395 €3,535 €3,605 Australia $3,845 $4,095 $4,230

The Peloton Row is only available in 2 countries (the US & Canada), and just launched weeks ago in Canada with introductory pricing. As such – there is no discounts beyond that introductory pricing in Canada. However, we do also expect the Row to launch in the UK soon.

In the US, the Peloton Row $250, or $2,745 for just the rower. The Row Starter package is $300 off, and the Row Ultimate package is $400 off.

Country Row (Basics / No Package) Row Starter Package Row Ultimate Package USA $2,745 $2,925 $3,070 Canada $3,570 $3,820 $3,980 UK N/A N/A N/A Germany N/A N/A N/A Australia N/A N/A N/A

The Peloton Guide is the deepest discounted product for Black friday. In the US, it is $100 off (or more than 50% off), meaning you can get the Peloton Guide for $95 on Black Friday. The Guide starter package is $200 off, and the Guide Ultimate package is $400 off.

This offer is also being price matched on Amazon.

Country Guide (Basics / No Package) Guide Starter Package Guide Ultimate Package USA $95 $235 $385 Canada $140 $295 $470 UK £150 £285 £490 Germany N/A N/A N/A Australia $195 $445 $820

You can find head over to Peloton’s site to shop any of these deals.

