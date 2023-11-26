Netflix (NFLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance

In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $440.87, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 30.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Netflix as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.81, down 12.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.24 billion, up 3.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.22 per share and revenue of $33.84 billion, which would represent changes of +12.76% and +7.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Netflix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NFLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum, who paid off more than $300,000 of debt and hit a seven-figure net worth, share the three index funds they invest in.

A large swath of China's US-bond holdings is not accounted for in official Treasury data, Brad Setser wrote for the Council on Foreign Relations.

While retirees may be chagrined to discover that taxes don’t end when they leave the workforce, an unseen threat looms behind the U.S. tax code. The Social Security tax torpedo is as destructive as it sounds, blowing up the budgets of unsuspecting retired folks eagerly awaiting their first Social Security check. Having a clear understanding […] The post How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

"The net margins of the Magnificent 7 are twice the margins of the rest of the index, and consensus expects this gap will persist through 2025."

Financial guru Grant Cardone recently expressed skepticism about the traditional American Dream of homeownership, arguing that it is more of a financial burden than a benefit. In his view, the symbols of middle-class prosperity, such as cars, homes and college education, are hindering wealth accumulation. Cardone, set to release a new book titled "The Wealth Creation Formula," contends that owning a home is not the financial security it’s often believed to be. In an October interview with GoBank

I’m 77 years old and I requested my 401(k) fund administrator to prepare my RMD. I was told I do not have to withdraw my money if I am still employed. Please confirm if this in fact an IRS rule or that of the fund management company? -Bea That is correct, Bea. If you are […] The post Ask an Advisor: I’m 77 and Still Working. Is it True That I Don’t Have to Take RMDs? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), the world's largest publicly traded bank by market cap, issues market and stock predictions throughout the year. The bank has a cautious outlook on the economy for 2023, as it expects the Federal Reserve to raise the benchmark interest rates again in the near term. While the inflation levels remained flat in October, raising hopes regarding a pause on further rate hikes, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expects the Fed to resume rate hikes next year. "Personally, I think

KPMG has frozen the salaries for 12,000 workers across the UK as “Big Four” firms continue to grapple with the sharp slowdown in the deals market.

Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates is celebrated for his monumental role in the tech world and is known as one of the planet's wealthiest people. Yet, an intriguing “what-if” scenario arises: Had he “diamond-handed” his Microsoft shares — a term in finance meaning to hold onto assets through market ups and downs — his wealth might have soared to unmatched levels. A resurfaced article from 2021 amplifies this speculation: What if Gates had kept his initial Microsoft stakes? Could he have outpa

Google leads this watchlist of five S&P 500 stocks near buy points as the market rally has investors seeing green.

Strong investor sentiment and buoyant equity valuations will carry the benchmark index to a fresh high next year, RBC said.

Defense stock Leonardo DRS is back in the buy zone. The company sees increased global threats and conflicts as a tailwind for its business.

Roth IRAs offer a tax-advantaged way to save for retirement, and they’re a popular choice among investors. However, understanding how Roth IRA contributions are taxed is crucial for making informed financial decisions. Let’s break down the marginal tax rate, compare Roth IRAs to traditional IRAs, delve into the taxation of Roth IRA contributions and examine […] The post How Roth IRA Contributions Are Taxed appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

NIO Inc. (NIO) concluded the recent trading session at $7.40, signifying a -0.94% move from its prior day's close.

(Bloomberg) — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international unit Boots is transferring its $6 billion (£4.8 billion) pension plan to a financial services company, a deal that could pave the way for a sale of the pharmacy chain.Most Read from BloombergMarkets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri BrassEverything You Need to Know About China’s Child Pneumonia OutbreakHamas Releases Second Group of Hostages Following DelaysHamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After DelayHama

(Bloomberg) — In the blink of an eye, Argentine President-elect Javier Milei pivoted away from advisers advocating for his most dramatic campaign promises, choosing Wall Street veterans closer to former leader Mauricio Macri.Most Read from BloombergMarkets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri BrassEverything You Need to Know About China’s Child Pneumonia OutbreakHamas Releases Second Group of Hostages Following DelaysHamas Says Next Hostage Release to Israel Is Back On After DelayHamas

Someone with $1.5 million in assets on top of Social Security income may be able to maintain a comfortable retirement starting at 65 with the right circumstances. While this is can be a relatively strong retirement profile depending on your needs, location and risk tolerance, you’ll need to plan carefully and make some critical decisions […] The post I’m 65 Years Old, Have $500k in Cash, $1 Million in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Historically, Wall Street hasn't cared much about who's in the White House. But that could change in 2024, Ron Temple told Business Insider.

There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Artificial intelligence, AI, has been a staple of science fiction for decades, but it has been making waves in the real world for quite some time. Numerous advanced technologies, from autonomous vehicles to CT and MRI scanning, depend on AI to function. Moreover, over the past year, generative AI has gained substantial popularity, particularly since the ChatGPT bot showcased how the technology can replicate human interaction in our online communication. It’s not quite Data from Star Trek, but AI

source