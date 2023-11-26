Walmart plans to have two Black Friday sales this holiday season – Fortune

Black Friday, not too long ago, was a one-day shopping event. These days, it’s quickly threatening to become a monthlong one.

Walmart has unveiled many of the deals it plans to offer in the retail event, but this year, it says, it will offer Black Friday deals twice in November.

The first sale will start online Nov. 8 and hit brick and mortar stores on Nov. 10. Then, the company will observe the more traditional dates of online sales starting Wednesday, Nov. 22, and in stores on Friday, Nov. 24.

Walmart isn’t the only retailer that’s redefining the dates of “Black Friday”. JCPenney will begin offering access to its Black Friday deals starting Nov. 3 for three days.

Walmart is one of the most closely watched retailers when it comes to Black Friday. Among the deals it says it will offer this year are:

The store will offer members of its Walmart+ loyalty program early access to the sales, giving them a three-hour head start on the online events both days—as well as on Cyber Monday.

Also new this year is the ability for shoppers to create a personalized list of deals, which lets them track the specials and be notified as they become available. Those can also be shared with friends and family as a wish list.

Walmart is also launching a Toy Registry, letting customers create a toy-centric wish list that can be shared with others. And after last year’s supply chain issues, the company says it expects stores to be fully stocked, as it has rolled out a new supply chain system, meaning it expects to have plenty of the most in-demand products on shelves.

