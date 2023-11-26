New On Disney Plus In August 2023: Star Wars Ahsoka, Guardians … – GameSpot

Disney+'s lineup is growing during August, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming this month.

As August kicks off, Disney+ is unveiling its lineup of TV shows and movies coming to the platform throughout the month. There’s a lot to look forward to, as viewers can travel to a galaxy far (far!) away, reunite with Marvel’s favorite misfits, and return to an animated classic that has been remastered in ultra-high-definition.

Celebrating 15 years of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars Universe, the highly anticipated solo live-action show is coming to Disney+ this month. Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Ahsoka, leading the Star Wars Rebels crew, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, on a mission against the iconic villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen. The show, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, premieres with two episodes on August 23, followed by the third episode on August 30. the late Ray Stevenson returns as Baylan Skoll, while Hayden Christensen and David Tennant also will make appearances. Earlier this year, Dawson hinted that a second season is in the cards, depending on the success of this first season.

Coming to Disney+ on August 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the conclusion of James Gunn’s superhero trilogy. The movie originally hit theaters on May 5, making its Disney+ debut 89 days later. While Gunn is now co-heading DC Studios, there are possibilities for the Guardians series to continue, with Chris Pratt likely to reprise his role as Star-Lord. However, some actors, such as Dave Bautista (Drax), have expressed their intentions to move on from the franchise. Here’s your chance to see how it all ties together and wraps up.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Disney+ this month. You can also check out our list for Hulu.

