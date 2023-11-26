FLOKI Skyrocketed 40% After Listing on Binance.US – CryptoPotato

The memecoin’s price rose by 40% after Binance.US opened FLOKI/USD and FLOKI/USDT trading pairs.

The price of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency – FLOKI – has soared by more than 40% in the past 24 hours.

The surge happened shortly after the American subsidiary of Binance – Binance.US – listed the asset on its platform.

wen floki?

Deposits are NOW open for $FLOKI on #BinanceUS!

The @RealFlokiInu ecosystem consists of a Play-to-Earn game, FlokiFi (DeFi), Floki prepaid card (Visa/Mastercard), as well as NFT collections and marketplaces, with more to come.

Learn more: https://t.co/eyf4Bdd88j

— Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) April 24, 2023



