Update: Launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 with the Intelsat 40e satellite and NASA’s TEMPO instrument at 12:30 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first-stage booster successfully landed on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean a short time later. Read our full post-launch story here.

Follow live as SpaceX targets 12:30 a.m. EDT Friday, April 7, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission for Luxembourg-based satellite operator Intelsat will carry the Intelsat 40e satellite on an easterly trajectory from Launch Complex 40. The satellite also hosts a secondary payload, NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument (TEMPO).

About eight minutes after liftoff, the first-stage booster will target SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean for a landing attempt. No local sonic booms are expected this time.

Space Force forecasters have predicted a 90% chance of favorable liftoff weather conditions for tonight’s launch attempt.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Updates from Friday’s event below:

12:29 a.m. EDT:The 162-foot first-stage Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its fourth mission.

12:30 a.m. EDT: The SpaceX Falcon 9 has lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying Intelsat 40e satellite and NASA’s TEMPO instrument to orbit.

12:29 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now just 1 minute away from liftoff of the Falcon 9 with the Intelsat 40e satellite and NASA’s TEMPO instrument from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Weather, Range, and Falcon 9 are “go” for launch.

12:20 a.m. EDT: SpaceX is now just 10 minutes away from liftoff of the Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The weather remains “go” for launch, as does the Range.

12:03 a.m. EDT: Here’s a live look at the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during fueling at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 ahead of liftoff targeted for 12:30 a.m. EDT.

11:50 p.m. EDT: Here’s a look at the remaining milestones left to get through before liftoff at 12:30 a.m. EDT:

11:47 p.m. EDT: The SpaceX launch director is “go” to proceed with fueling and launch of the Falcon 9. Liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station targeted for 12:30 a.m. EDT.

11:30 p.m. EDT: SpaceX continues to countdown to the launch of the Falcon 9 from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, targeted for 12:30 a.m. EDT. We should have an update from SpaceX in about 20 minutes. Stay tuned.

11:00 p.m. EDT: Weather conditions over Cape Canaveral are looking mostly clear for liftoff and the wind is not a concern for liftoff as of now. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the beginning of fueling.

11:00 p.m. EDT: SpaceX launch teams are counting down to a Falcon 9 liftoff at 12:29 a.m. EDT from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.. Tonight’s mission will carry the Intelsat 40e communications satellite to orbit for Intelsat and features a hosted payload for NASA, Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution instrument (TEMPO).

source