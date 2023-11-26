Nuclear-powered bitcoin mining operations ramp up in Pennsylvania – Power Engineering®️

Mining operations are being powered by the Susquehanna nuclear plant. TeraWulf expects its full share in phase one of the facility – 50 MW and 1.9 EH/s – to be online by May.

Crypto mining firm TeraWulf announced the company is deploying manufactured mining equipment to fill its 50 MW of capacity at the Nautilus bitcoin mining facility, located near Berwick, Pennsylvania.

Notably, the bitcoin mine is being powered by the 2.5 GW Susquehanna nuclear plant, which is mostly owned and operated by Talen Energy. TeraWulf and Talen Energy had a reached a deal to build the bitcoin mine next to the Susquehanna twin reactors in 2021.

TeraWulf recently began mining operations at Nautilus and expects its full share in phase one of the facility – 50 MW and 1.9 EH/s – to be online by May. The Company has the option to add an additional 50 MW of bitcoin mining capacity at the Nautilus facility, for a total of 100 MW, which TeraWulf plans to deploy in future phases.

The company said it is deploying a combination of BITMAIN miners, including its S19 XP Pro miners, which have a processing power of 140 TH/s and energy consumption of 3 kW, for an efficiency rate of 21.5 J/TH. The company is also deploying S19j Pro and S19 Pro miners, which have a processing power of 100 TH/s and energy consumption of approximately 3 kW, for an efficiency rate of 30 J/TH.

TeraWulf has a total of two bitcoin mining facilities, including another site in New York. The company says these operations are powered by 91% nuclear, hydro, and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy.

Power Engineering®️ is the voice of the power generation industry including news, exclusive articles, and in-depth reviews. Subscribe today to receive critical information and industry updates to remain competitive in today’s market.

source