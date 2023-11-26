PC gamers are flocking to Windows 11, new Steam survey says – Digital Trends

According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey, more PC gamers are switching to using Windows 11. Although Windows 10 continues to top the charts, it’s slowly losing users to Microsoft’s newer operating system, as Windows 11 now compromises over a third of all operating systems in Steam’s monthly survey.

It’s happy news for Microsoft as Windows 11 continues to inch forward in the Steam Hardware Survey. While the survey doesn’t include the software and hardware utilized by each and every gamer on the platform, it still shows us some significant averages. Microsoft has continued to push Windows 11 for new PCs, and the latest survey from Steam suggests that the effort is working.

Although Windows 10 came out almost eight years ago, it continues to rule the platform, and the difference between the older and newer versions of the OS is still significant. The survey shows that 62.33% of participants use Windows 10, followed by 32.06% who now use Windows 11.

However, the numbers are slowly shifting in the favor of Windows 11 — it gained 1.73% new users in the last month. Meanwhile, the share of Windows 10 dropped by 1.13%. At this rate, it will take a while for Windows 11 to finally take over, but it’s bound to happen eventually. Microsoft continues to support Windows 10, but it has stopped selling new licenses.

Those who still prefer Windows 10 still have a bit more time before Microsoft completely bids it farewell. The software giant is said to be supporting Windows 10 until at least October 14, 2025, which is listed as the official retirement date for the OS. However, there’s no doubt that Microsoft hopes users will switch sooner rather than later, as it continues packing new features into Windows 11. A recent Windows 11 update added Microsoft’s Bing Chat into the taskbar search, further integrating the chatbot into its ecosystem.

Valve conducts the Steam Survey once a month. There usually aren’t any big changes, but a slow and steady rise of specific components can be seen. Not too long ago, we saw Nvidia’s GTX 1060 finally stop being the most popular graphics card among Steam users, which is a position it held for several years.

It was replaced by the GTX 1650, which continues to hold the top spot, although the RTX 3060 is on an upward trend, especially in its laptop form. Nvidia’s best graphics cards from the latest 40-series are far, far behind the more budget alternatives, with the RTX 4090 leading the charge with a mere 0.30%.

Windows 12 is already upon us. Microsoft hasn’t released the new operating system yet, or even formally announced it, but Microsoft’s September 2023 event made it clear that recent updates to Windows 11 are laying the foundation for the next iteration of the OS.

A significant portion of the presentation focused on the upcoming AI assistant that is set to “revolutionize” the way you use Windows. A new update is now available for Windows 11 that adds Copilot to the OS. Copilot is said to be an everyday AI companion that provides assistance by uniquely integrating information from the internet, your work-related data, and your current PC tasks. It offers a range of AI features to numerous default apps by collecting data from your calendar, email, documents, and more to assist in quick text and email composition.

I don’t blame you if you’re fed up with all of the AI talk. It started with ChatGPT, it moved to Bing Chat, and now you can’t open up Apple News without a deluge of AI news. It’s overwhelming. And now, Microsoft wants you to use AI as an assistant throughout all of Windows 11. No thanks.

Call me a cynic, but I pushed back. Bing Chat following me around Windows 11 didn’t sound like a good time, but I swallowed my pride, decided to do my job as a tech journalist, and kindly asked what it could do at Microsoft’s September 2023 event. And Windows Copilot blew me away.

