iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments to Apple Expected to Ramp Up This … – MacRumors

Apple will begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, according to information shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in September, despite concerns over a production delay, but customers might need to order one quickly if they want launch-day delivery.



Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max at an event that is rumored to be planned for Tuesday, September 12. All four models are expected to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional new features are rumored for the Pro models, such as a titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 6.7-inch display like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with slimmer bezels around the screen. Next year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be equipped with an even larger 6.9-inch display.

One feature expected to be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year is an upgraded telephoto lens with periscope technology. Kuo previously said this lens would offer up to 5-6x optical zoom, compared to the current 3x limit.

Multiple reports have indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro models, with a $100 to $200 price increase possible in the United States. On social media, there has been speculation that Apple might increase the base storage of the devices to 256GB to help justify the higher prices.

