Best Black Friday 2023 streaming deals – CBS News

By Meredith Gordon

Updated on: November 26, 2023 / 5:00 AM EST

Black Friday may be over, but there’s still time to take advantage of some serious streaming service deals. There’s a major Paramount+ Black Friday sale, a deep discount on Hulu for Black Friday, a Peacock TV Black Friday sale that’s not to be missed and more. The only thing missing is the perfect TV to watch all the content you’re about to stream. (We know just the thing.)

Keep reading for the best Black Friday streaming deals and how you can start watching (and saving) now. But don’t delay — these sales are all ending very soon.

A gift to yourself or a loved one, these Black Friday deals put you in charge of when and how you watch, while keeping more money in your pocket this holiday season. The deals are really good — you can get three months of Paramount+, Hulu and Disney+ together for less than $5 per month total.

Paramount+ gives you access to CBS original content, NFL football games airing on CBS and NCAA college football. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

Note: CBS News and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

What you’ll get with Paramount+:

Paramount Black Friday deal: Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Surprise — there’s not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Black Friday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. That’s much longer than the usual seven-day free trial. Note that you can’t take advantage of both these Black Friday streaming deals — you’ll need to pick one.

Known for its access to recently aired TV shows and a trove of high-quality original programming, Hulu is on sale for Black Friday. Access hit shows like “Only Murders In The Building,” “The Bear” and “The Kardashians” anytime.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, a savings of $85. You’ll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. Add Disney+ for $2 more per month (with ads).

If you take sports seriously (raises hand), Fubo TV is not playing around with its biggest sale of the year. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, plus 350 live channels and cloud DVR storage.

Take advantage of this Black Friday streaming deal by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

What you’ll get with FuboTV Pro Tier:

Fubo TV Black Friday deal: For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. You’ll save $20 off your first and second months. This means you can subscribe to Fubo for as little as $55 for your first two months.

If you don’t have cable TV or want more access to your favorite shows, networks and sporting events, the Sling TV Black Friday 2023 sale is a cost-effective way to view your favorite content. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season’s top NFL matchups.

What you’ll get with Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV Black Friday deal: While the plan normally costs $60 per month, the streamer is currently offering a 50% off Black Friday promotion for your first month. You’ll pay just $30. You’ll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which turns most TVs into a streaming device.

You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Peacock just announced its big Black Friday deal and it’s already live. Your subscription gets you access to NBC original content and Peacock original programming. Stream NFL Sunday Night Football games that air live on NBC on Peacock, Big Ten football and get full coverage of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. And “The Office” superfans should know all nine seasons await you on Peacock.

What you can stream with Peacock:

Peacock Black Friday deal: The Peacock Black Friday deal is live and runs through Nov. 27, 2023. Get Peacock for only $1.99/mo for 12 months (Code: BIGDEAL) or one year for $19.99 (Code: YEARLONG). Current rates apply after the first year (Peacock is currently $5.99/mo or $59.99/year). Cancel anytime. This Black Friday streaming deal is for new subscribers only.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 2:51 PM EST

Brian Wallach has beaten the odds after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease) six years ago. Since then, he and his wife, Sandra, have successfully lobbied Congress for funds for promising drugs and treatments.

Brian Wallach has beaten the odds after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). Given six months to live, remarkably he has survived six years. During that time, he and his wife Sandra have lobbied for funds for promising drugs and treatments. Two years after first meeting Wallach in 2021, correspondent Lee Cowan revisits with him to find out how he and his grassroots organization I Am ALS helped pass a law (Act for ALS) funding more than $100 million a year for five years for various ALS initiatives, and why Wallach himself is hopeful for the future.

Singer Chaka Khan, who started as part of the funk group Rufus, built her legacy on a string of monster hits, including “Tell Me Something Good,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel for You,” and “Ain’t Nobody.” Now 70, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about her friendship with Prince, her past struggles with addiction, and how her music is being discovered and celebrated by new generations.

The director of such classics as “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” “Thelma & Louise ” and “Gladiator” is back with his epic “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor who conquered Europe but found defeat at Waterloo. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with the filmmaker about taking on, at age 85, one of the most controversial figures in history; the power of a storyboard; and how he really feels about never having won a best director Academy Award.

