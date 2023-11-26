Today's can't-miss Oculus Quest Black Friday 2023 deals deliver VR … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

Virtual reality is still cutting-edge tech, even though there have been several different headsets released out into the wild. Sure, it may still seem a bit like far-off science fiction, but you can jump into exciting virtual worlds right now, straight from your living room. Even better, you can score your own Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal right now, thanks to the biggest shopping holiday of the year. VR headset Black Friday deals are all over the place when it comes to today’s assortment of sales, but which ones are worth investing in and which ones are best left sitting on the virtual store shelves?

We’ve sifted through what’s available and can officially pronounce this deal one of our favorite Oculus Black Friday sales. You can get the newly-renamed Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128 GB) for a whopping 17% off at Amazon ($51 off), making it just $249. That’s an all-time low price, down from its debut price of $400. Plus, you even get an additional $50 credit to spend later this holiday season at Amazon.com. (You could definitely buy a few games with the extra cash.)

But the sales don’t end there. It’s Black Friday, so you can expect to see even more deals coming down the pipeline, like savings on the all-new Meta Quest 3 as well as VR accessories you can pick up for your VR headset Black Friday needs. We’ll be keeping this list updated and sharing our favorite finds so you can save tons on one of the coolest ways to enjoy your favorite video games and alternate reality content right now.

Take your VR adventures to new heights with the powerhouse Meta Quest 3. As the mightiest Quest to date, it delivers stunning graphics via double the processing power and crisper resolution over its predecessor.

Ultra-realistic 3D audio and improved Touch Plus controllers help take your gaming experience to the next level with better gesture recognition and Direct Touch navigation. Fully wireless and controller-free, you can move around the room without being tethered to wires — something so many prior VR headsets did not allow for.

This Walmart bundle sweetens the deal with an exclusive edition of the epic “Asgard’s Wrath 2”. A $60 value all its own, it’s like getting that game for free with your purchase. Together the package represents a savings of 16% compared to buying separately.

Would you rather skip Amazon credit and apply a discount to the Meta Quest store? Get your Meta Quest 3 bundled with “Asgard’s Wrath” as well as a $15 Meta Quest store gift voucher, which you can redeem for credit on the content of your choice to be downloaded straight to your device. That includes apps, games, and other experiences on the expansive Meta Quest app store.

Ready to see what VR is all about? This headset is your best bet as a starter kit. Though the Quest 2 from Meta (formerly Oculus) may still feel like the future, it’s right here now, bringing plenty of exciting virtual reality opportunities with it.

With its extensive library of over 500 titles across genres, this one headset delivers unlimited entertainment options to fuel your imagination. Dynamic 3D audio and hand controls make interacting with each title unique and seamless, like you’re using your actual hands to get things done in-game.

And the Meta Quest 2 is a powerful beast, too. It serves up zippy performance paired with immersive graphics that can help you play games like Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx, and more, all without needing additional hardware beyond the headset itself.

Right now, Amazon has the 128GB model for just $249, which is a savings of 17% off regular pricing. And as if that wasn’t sweet enough, enter code META50 to score an extra $50 credit on top. Hard to find a better entry point to VR than this deal.

Bundle up and save when you get the Meta Quest 2 128GB edition bundled with the official Meta-branded carrying case. It’s 15% off at Amazon right now, which means you’ll pay just $302. That’s $56 less than paying for both products separately, and you can’t beat also getting a branded carrying case, as it’s very high quality while still remaining super stylish.

While the Meta Quest 2 delivers immersive worlds right out of the box, customizing your setup can make virtual adventures even smoother. Enter the Quest 2 Elite Strap.

With specialized straps, balanced weight distribution and bracing, it steadies your headset during dynamic gameplay. Simply adjust for a tailored fit around your face and forget the friction – your virtual movement flows freely.

Best of all, Amazon has slashed the Elite Strap’s price by a whopping 50% for Black Friday. Meaning you can treat yourself to a premium comfort upgrade for the unbelievable price of just $30, reduced from $60. Unbeatable value to deepen your Quest experience.

As immersive as VR becomes, you still need a battery to run it all. Without it, you’ve just got a headset. That’s where this charging dock comes in.

Place your headset and touch controllers on the dock for a fast, simultaneous top-up, which will help you achieve full charge in just 4 hours. An integrated LED keeps tabs on charging status at a glance.

Beyond the Oculus Quest 2, this multi-tasking station boosts other devices too. Never pause reality again thanks to convenient, on-demand fuel for continued exploration.

Best of all, Amazon has the dock on sale this Black Friday for just $39 today, and the sale is still going strong.

Escape virtual worlds right from your own backyard or neighborhood (yes, you can play outside!). The Meta Quest 2 goes anywhere your adventures lead. Keep it protected for portable playtime with the brand’s Official Carrying Case.

Tailored foam cradles your headset and accessories snugly in place, safely securing your entire VR setup for travel. Whether gaming at a friend’s or exploring new scenery, you can keep your headset and controllers safe and protected while you move from placed to place.

Backed by Meta’s own branding, its reputable construction and convenient storage earns this case top marks. Even better, Amazon offers it on sale now at a Black Friday discount price. Get it for just $53 while you still can for Black Friday.

In a word, yes! The Quest 3 takes some pretty major strides toward comfort compared to its predecessor. At around 40% slimmer, this added comfort is primarily due to the unit’s pancake lenses that not only reduce bulk but move the center of gravity closer to your face. This lessens pressure from the strap so it feels less heavy and awkward on your face. Pancake optics reduce edge blurring for a crisper picture too.

Plus, the unit’s Sleeker Touch controllers sans tracking rings also result in a more natural grip that feels better in your hands when you’re up and playing around.

The Quest 3 refines fit and feel when you’re wearing it on your face to make things much more comfortable, even over long play sessions. Out of all the VR headsets on the market right now, Quest 3 is the one you’ll want to wear the longest, making it a fantastic investment.

Brittany Vincent has been covering gaming, tech, and all things entertainment for 16 years for a variety of online and print publications. She’s been covering the commerce space for nearly a decade. Follow her on Twitter at @MolotovCupcake.

Brian Wallach has beaten the odds after being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). Given six months to live, remarkably he has survived six years. During that time, he and his wife Sandra have lobbied for funds for promising drugs and treatments. Two years after first meeting Wallach in 2021, correspondent Lee Cowan revisits with him to find out how he and his grassroots organization I Am ALS helped pass a law (Act for ALS) funding more than $100 million a year for five years for various ALS initiatives, and why Wallach himself is hopeful for the future.

Singer Chaka Khan, who started as part of the funk group Rufus, built her legacy on a string of monster hits, including “Tell Me Something Good,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel for You,” and “Ain’t Nobody.” Now 70, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about her friendship with Prince, her past struggles with addiction, and how her music is being discovered and celebrated by new generations.

The director of such classics as “Alien,” “Blade Runner,” “Thelma & Louise ” and “Gladiator” is back with his epic “Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor who conquered Europe but found defeat at Waterloo. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with the filmmaker about taking on, at age 85, one of the most controversial figures in history; the power of a storyboard; and how he really feels about never having won a best director Academy Award.

