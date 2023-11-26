Amazon Echo buying guide: Find out which smart speaker is right for … – Amazon India Blog

With a voice assistant, good audio quality, and a host of smart features, the Echo paved the way for a shift in how we use tech in our home. And, since then, the Echo family has only grown, allowing for more people to access the technology.

Given the fact that there are now so many Echo options out there, you might be wondering which is best for your wants or needs. Maybe you’re shopping for one new Echo, or perhaps you’re looking to mix and match different devices throughout your home. No matter what you’re looking for, or why, below is a list of some of the most popular Echo smart speakers and what makes each one great.

With a voice assistant, good audio quality, and a host of smart features, the Echo paved the way for a shift in how we use tech in our home. And, since then, the Echo family has only grown, allowing for more people to access the technology.

Given the fact that there are now so many Echo options out there, you might be wondering which is best for your wants or needs. Maybe you’re shopping for one new Echo, or perhaps you’re looking to mix and match different devices throughout your home. No matter what you’re looking for, or why, below is a list of some of the most popular Echo smart speakers and what makes each one great.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the smallest Echo, but that doesn’t mean that it’s lacking in features. No matter which Echo you go with, you can access the same Alexa features, such as voice control, music streaming, smart home control, and more.

This compact and affordable device is great for smaller areas around the home like in the bathroom or bedside table. In fact, because of its low price, the Echo Dot is perfect for those who want an Echo in multiple rooms of the home, allowing them to control their smart home devices and find out information from the web wherever they are.

The Amazon Echo steps things up a little, largely in terms of audio quality and a slightly larger footprint that the Echo Dot. The Echo is still perfectly capable of acting as a digital assistant and controlling your smart home devices, but its improved sound quality means that it’s also great for listening to music. The Echo also has an optional subwoofer attachment, if you’re looking to up the sound quality—and it also supports Dolby Audio for even higher-end sound.

If you’re really into high-end listening, then it’s worth considering the Amazon Echo Studio. The Echo Studio is a premium Echo speaker, with studio-quality audio that rivals some of the more expensive music systems. It has five strategically-positioned speakers in a single device: one woofer, three mid-range speakers, and one tweeter.

Equipped with a 5.5-inch screen, the Echo Show 5 is a great addition to your bedside or coffee table, especially if you’d love to pair the voice experience with something visual. The 2MP camera allows you to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or Echo Show devices. You can also use the drop-in feature to remotely check on your kids, parents, or pets – just like an intercom or a security camera.

Not only does the Echo Show 8 have a speaker built into it, but it also has an 8-inch screen, which allows you to look up information on the web, watch videos, and make video calls. The Echo Show 8 is the perfect addition to a kitchen or any other room where you would want to see visuals alongside your voice commands. Perhaps you want to be able to see a recipe, or simply follow along on your favorite Prime Video show while you’re cooking.

The Echo Show 10 steps things up a little in terms of features. Like the Echo Show 8, the Echo Show 10 features a built-in a screen for visuals, and also has something that other Echo options don’t have: the ability to move. That’s right, the Echo Show 10 can pan and zoom its camera around the room thanks to its motorized base. This allows it to see you no matter where you are in the room, making video calls or hands-free voice control possible from any angle. You can even use it as a security camera.

The Echo Show 10 is perfect for those who want one of the most advanced Echo options on the market, but it’s also great for those who want the Echo Show 8 in their kitchen but don’t always stand in one place while using voice commands.

Next, read on to bust some common Alexa-related myths.

source