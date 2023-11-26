Possible Bearish Signals With Adobe Insiders Disposing Stock – Yahoo Finance

Over the past year, many Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Chairman & CEO, Shantanu Narayen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$17m worth of shares at a price of US$481 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$520, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 8.0% of Shantanu Narayen's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.49k shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 92.32k shares, for US$37m. In total, Adobe insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Adobe. We note insiders cashed in US$21m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Amy Banse spent US$20k on purchasing shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$595m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Adobe stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Adobe makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Adobe and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

