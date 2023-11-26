NASA Contributes to Film Detailing Life of Astronaut José Hernández – NASA

2 min read

In collaboration with Amazon Studios, NASA is helping chronicle the life and career of retired NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez through an upcoming film. “A Million Miles Away,” starring Michael Peña, tells the story of Hernandez’ journey from migrant farmer to NASA space explorer.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

For the film, NASA provided technical expertise, footage and imagery, and secured clearances for set designs, props, and costumes.

“Jose, a Latino astronaut, is one of many diverse professionals who have contributed to our work to explore the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all,” said Elaine Ho, chief diversity officer at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “His story – one that underscores of the power of perseverance to achieve your dreams – is an inspiration to individuals of all backgrounds.”

Seeking talent from every corner of America, and every walk of life, NASA has assembled a team of world-class experts who share a passion for exploration. Since 1980, the agency has selected more than a dozen Latino astronauts. “Hispanic Heritage Month also begins in the coming weeks and films like this provide meaningful platforms to help tell stories like Hernandez’s, while also fostering awareness of NASA’s history and inspiring a new generation – the Artemis Generation,” said Brian Odom, chief historian at NASA Headquarters.

NASA is committed to a culture of diversity and inclusion across its whole workforce, which increasingly reflects the American public. As the agency continues its journey of lunar exploration missions through the Artemis program, NASA is committed to sending the first woman and first person of color to the lunar surface. At the Moon, NASA will prepare for its next giant leap – human exploration of Mars.

