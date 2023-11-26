The Switch to Windows 11 Might Be the Right Time to Upgrade Your … – BizTech Magazine

The Switch to Windows 11 Might Be the Right Time to Upgrade...

Through podcasts, books, research, talks and Twitter conversations, these are the influential voices all small business IT professionals should be listening to right now.

Amanda Zusman is a Program Manager in CDW’s Product and Partner Management practice working with CDW’s Client partners to amplify products, services and CDW initiatives that meet CDW’s customers needs.

Amanda Zusman is a Program Manager in CDW’s Product and Partner Management practice working with CDW’s Client partners to amplify products, services and CDW initiatives that meet CDW’s customers needs.

For Microsoft users, Windows 11 offers numerous advantages over its predecessor when it comes to security, remote work and more.

Older devices, however, may not be eligible to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11, making modern device management a priority for business IT. Here’s what that looks like in practice.

The current version of Windows 10, 22H2, is the final version of the operating system, but Microsoft support won’t end until Oct. 14, 2025. While this gives companies time to make the move, there may be restrictions on which devices are eligible for upgrading.

According to Microsoft, running Windows 11 on any device more than 4 years old isn’t advisable. Older devices could face performance, stability and security challenges, leading Microsoft to suggest that companies upgrade current hardware before making the switch.

DISCOVER: Click below to discover BizTech’s 2023 list of small business IT influencers.

A lifecycle management program for your organization’s devices can help you manage OS changes and make the best use of emerging technologies.

In general, prioritize replacing devices that are between 3 and 5 years old, which is the typical lifespan for hardware such as desktop PCs, laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

Businesses should not keep devices in use until the bitter end. Not only does this risk sudden device failure and a lack of productivity, but it may also create challenges with OS and security upgrades, which can put device-driven processes such as remote work at risk.

LEARN MORE: How to maximize your device ROI through lifecycle management.

Modern Workspace Management from CDW can ensure that companies have the right device for the job. Whether this means equipping users with newer devices to smooth the transition to Windows 11, configuring devices to optimize performance or creating end-of-life plans that ensure the safe disposal of retired devices, CDW has you covered.

Modern Workspace Management can assist with four key pillars, including:

EXPLORE: Click to learn more about solutions for your small business.

Simultaneously managing both hardware and software requirements is no easy task. Older devices may not support new software deployments, while end-of-support dates put companies under pressure to select and implement new devices as soon as possible.

With Modern Workspace Management from CDW, companies can ensure all devices are capable of a Windows 11 upgrade, creating a long-term device upgrade program that keeps them ahead of the technology curve.

This article is part of BizTech‘s AgilITy blog series. Please join the discussion on Twitter.



Answer 3 questions on how your organization is implementing zero trust.

Cloud

AWS re:Invent 2023: What to Expect from This Year’s Event

Hardware

Retailers Will Use Tech to Create a Seamless Black Friday Shopping Experience

Visit Some Of Our Other Technology Websites:

Tap into practical IT advice from CDW experts.

Visit the Research Hub

Copyright © 2023 CDW LLC 200 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Do Not Sell My Personal Information

source