Xbox Games with Gold ends with a whimper – The Verge

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Microsoft revealed the final games you’ll be able to claim with an Xbox Live Gold subscription before Gold is replaced with the Xbox Game Pass Core, and, well, they’re games you may not have heard of before. Throughout the month of August, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to snag Blue Fire, a 3D platformer, and Inertial Drift, an arcade racer, according to an Xbox Wire blog post.

If you claim the games, you’ll be able to play them and others you’ve grabbed from the Games with Gold program as long as you have an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription.

Xbox Live Gold will be discontinued on September 1st, and current subscribers will be moved to Xbox Game Pass Core on September 14th. Xbox Game Pass Core will offer a selection of more than 25 games you can hop into, including titles like Among Us, Doom Eternal, Gears 5, and Psychonauts 2.

