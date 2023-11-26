Google Pixel Fold preorder guide: Where to buy Google's first … – Mashable

UPDATE: May. 11, 2023, 11:35 a.m. EDT This story has been updated with more information on where and when you can pre-order the new Google Pixel Fold.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Google’s first-ever foldable smartphone has landed.

The new Google Pixel Fold debuted at the company’s annual I/O conference Wednesday, confirming a few years of rumors and introducing some serious competition for last fall’s stellar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. The small tablet-shaped device features a 7.6-inch display and the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series, and it comes with a base storage capacity of 256GB for $1,799. You can upgrade to a 512GB model for $120 more.

Set for release on June 27, the Pixel Fold is exclusively available for preorder directly through the Google Store for now. Listings are technically live at Amazon and Verizon, but you can’t add it to your cart on either site until June 20.

On the plus side, Google will give you last year’s Pixel Watch for free when you reserve your Pixel Fold through its storefront. Mashable tech and games reporter Alex Perry wasn’t blown away by this wearable when he tried it last fall, but it works perfectly fine and syncs seamlessly with the Fitbit app for fitness tracking. You can choose from the WiFi-only model or the version with LTE, which retail for $349.99 and $399.99, respectively.

Topics Google Smartphones

Haley Henschel is a Chicago-based Senior Shopping Reporter at Mashable who reviews and finds deals on popular tech, from laptops to gaming consoles and VPNs. She has years of experience covering shopping holidays and can tell you what’s actually worth buying on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Her work has also explored the driving forces behind digital trends within the shopping sphere, from dupes to 12-foot skeletons.

Haley received a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and honed her sifting and winnowing skills at The Daily Cardinal. She previously covered politics for The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, investigated exotic pet ownership for Wisconsin Watch, and blogged for some of your favorite reality stars.

In her free time, Haley enjoys playing video games, drawing, taking walks on Lake Michigan, and spending time with her parrot (Melon) and dog (Pierogi). She really, really wants to get back into horseback riding. You can follow her on X at @haleyhenschel or reach her via email at [email protected].

source