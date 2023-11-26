RSD Black Friday 2023 deals, exclusives in Phoenix – The Arizona Republic

Think of Record Store Day Black Friday as a relatively chill alternative to fighting with strangers over the last of the underpriced flat-screen TVs at the big box store while getting a jump on holiday shopping at your local record store (or stores) of choice.

As the folks behind Record Store Day remind us on their website, “Everything you find in a record store (or on a record store’s website) would make a great gift for someone, and it may feel a little extra nice to wrap up and give (or get!) a little something knowing its purchase helps a local, independent store.”

No lies detected here.

Record Store Day, which falls in April, was launched in 2007 to shine a light on independent record stores.

RSD Black Friday is a natural extension of the concept timed to the start of the holiday shopping season, which of course arrives the day after Thanksgiving.

This year, RSD Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 24.

Music fans are sure to give thanks for the wide array of titles hitting record stores on RSD Black Friday.

There are three categories of releases:

Here’s a full list of participating stores in metro Phoenix:

These Arizona stores are not in metro Phoenix:

A number of local stores have made plans for RSD Black Friday.

Stinkweeds is seizing the day to celebrate the opening of its new expanded space, unveiling 300-square-feet of additional space for customers and merchandise, with an additional 300-square-feet of office space above that.

For the past four months, the store has been under construction, staying open through the process in a tighter space than ever while the whole back of the store has been walled off.

Now, the temporary wall is coming down, just in time for Black Friday.

As Kimber Lanning, who opened her first Stinkweeds in a Tempe strip mall 18 years ago, said, “The stars are going to be aligned.”

Stinkweeds will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 22, to allow the employees to move everything around and get the new space organized.

On Friday, Nov. 24, they’re opening early at 8 a.m. with an indoor/outdoor celebration, including additional shopping in the in a shaded portion of the parking lot to allow more room for digging through the thousands of exclusive Black Friday releases they’re expecting.

“We’re also going to be dropping a ton of collectibles that we’ve stored up over the last four to six months,” Lanning says.

As store manager Lindsay Cates says, “It’s like a small Record Store Day.”

The store will have two DJs spinning records, and the Meat Puppets will be there at 11 a.m. for a meet and greet that Cates called: “the flagship event of the day,” signing copies of their limited-edition RSD Black Friday release, “Forbidden Places,” available on vinyl for the first time ever.

“We’ll have tons of stock on that,” Cates said. “And it’s limited to 2,000. So it’s gonna be pretty sought after.”

Stinkweeds will continue celebrating the new space all weekend long.

“We want people to come by and check it out,” Lanning said. “It’s not going to be totally perfect, as construction projects go. But it’s gonna be amazing.”

Details: 12 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix. 602-248-9461.

All ZIA locations will open at 9 a.m. with Black Friday weekend sales continuing through Sunday.

Sales range from “buy three pre-owned items, get one free” to “buy two new Funko Pop figures, get one free.”

They’re also releasing a new long-sleeve ZIA shirt for $25 and customers can win a ZIA shopping spree (in the form of a $100 gift card).

Zia Bethany Home: 6135 N 35th Ave

Zia Mill Avenue: 3201 S. Mill Ave, Tempe.

Zia Thunderbird: 2510 W. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix.

Zia Chandler: 3029 N. Alma School Road.

Zia Mesa: 1302 S. Gilbert Road.

Store owner Michael Esposito said he plans to carry all the RSD exclusives and the store will open early at 8 a.m. with pastries and muffins from Noble Bread.

He’ll also livestream the entire day.

“That’s pretty popular for us,” he said.

“We’ve been doing that for about four years. People follow along around the world. I’ll have about 40,000 views on that stream, 600 people at one time. So consumer voyeurism is quite popular. People want to see how the first guy in line is spending. It’s good fun.”

Details: 3406 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix. 602-957-2453.

Asylum Records will have meet and greets with Michael Bruce, a founding member of the Alice Cooper group; Jeff Young and David Ellefson of Megadeth; and Mark Burnham, who stars as Leatherface in the latest chapter of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise.

Details: 2990 N. Alma School Road, Suite No. 5, Chandler. 480-964-6301.

Candy & Records will have two DJs spinning vinyl and is giving away grab bags full of what co-owner Monica Golembiewski promises will be “some cool swag we’ve received from different record labels.”

The store will have some of those RSD exclusives, too.

Details: 9402 N. Central Ave., Phoenix. 602-312-4805.

The Record Room isn’t bothering with RSD exclusives for Black Friday. But there’s a storewide sale. Everything is 20% off.

Details: 2601 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix. 602-460-0040.

Short answer? No, of course not.

Some will, but selection will vary from store to store, depending on what they think their customers may want. Each store makes its own decisions as far as what titles to order.

This is the full list of titles scheduled to be released on RSD Black Friday 2023:

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @EdMasley.

