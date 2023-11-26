Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Halloween adoption event – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Garrett Behanna

October 29, 2023 / 6:27 PM EDT / CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a furry companion this Halloween, the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its first Happy HARP-o-ween adoption event.

All animals adopted will receive vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and other services. Those adopting can also win prizes that include pet toys, discounts, and gift bags.

It starts on Halloween, which is Tuesday, and goes through Friday.

