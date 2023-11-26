Apple Cyber Monday deals are almost over: 35+ deals still available – USA TODAY

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission
It’s officially December and the Cyber Monday deals are coming to a close! But if you missed your chance to shop earlier this week, you’re not too late. Right now, you can still get great deals on the must-have MacBook Air laptop and smaller accessories like the best-selling AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds—but act quickly!
The best Apple deals on iPads, iPhones and more won’t be sticking around for long. Here are the best extended Cyber Monday Apple deals we recommend checking out right now. Happy shopping!
Looking for the perfect gift for the Beats fanatic in your life? Amazon still has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for Cyber Monday, as you can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds for 40% off—slashing their original $149.95 price to just $99.
If you’re in the market for an iPhone, now’s the time to get one for less with these amazing deals.
If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.
According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this bright red watch for just $428—$50 off the original price.
Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K Ultra HD 32GB at a sweet deal of $99—$80 off. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps.
Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $199.95—$50 off the original $249.95 price.
Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 was, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end, with some continuing throughout the end of the week.
Outside of Apple’s website, you can score incredible Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.
