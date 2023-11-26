Uniswap launches educational platform with DoDAO – Cointelegraph

Uniswap University is similar to learning academies created by centralized exchanges such as Binance, Bitget and Bybit.

On Sept. 21, decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap launched an educational platform in conjunction with the blockchain education-focused DoDAO.

According to the announcement, Uniswap University aims to create a structured learning pathway for onboarding users to its v3 exchange via courses, simulation and quick guides. Via the platform, users can learn about topics ranging from “What is a DEX?” to advanced topics such as “Strategy Backtesting Tools.” Meanwhile, simulations such as adding and removing liquidity and exploring advanced position management tools allow users to gain quick, practical experience.

In one advanced course, Uniswap teaches users the fundamentals of becoming a liquidity provider on v3. It writes:

Earlier this year, Uniswap’s Business Source License expired, allowing developers to fork the Uniswap v3 protocol and deploy their own DEXs. Shortly after its launch in May 2021, Uniswap v3 surpassed Bitcoin in terms of fee generation. Over $451 million worth of coins and tokens were traded on the Ethereum mainnet of Uniswap v3 alone.

The v3 protocol has a combined $3.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), consisting of liquidity pools, staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) lending. According to DefiLlama, the sum of Uniswap’s v1, v2 and v3 protocols generates $327 million in protocol revenue per year. The DEX reached a peak TVL of $10 billion at the height of the bull market in 2021.

Navigating the intricacies of concentrated liquidity in Uniswap v3 can be daunting. With specialized jargon and complex financial strategies, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

As such, Uniswap University is designed to offer a structured learning pathway for all participants.

