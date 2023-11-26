Anime Adventures codes November 2023 – PCGamesN

Full list of new Roblox Anime Adventures codes for free gems, pearls, and summon tickets to help you defend against the upcoming invasion.
November 24, 2023: One new Anime Adventures code is in.
What are the new Anime Adventures codes? If you’re starting out trying to defend your base, you will want to summon the most powerful heroes and villains based on the most popular anime of all time, such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball, to stop the evil forces from storming your base. But, of course, some are more powerful than others, so if you want to get the most out of the game’s gacha system, you’ll want tons of codes.
Anime Adventures is a tower defense anime game built inside Roblox, and you can earn gems to summon units by grinding through levels and completing daily missions. AA codes can help you get even more gems, which you can spend on getting the best units in the game. New codes are released with every update, so if you see the prompt for a new update, do check back to see if there are any that you’ve not redeemed yet. While you’re here, you should know that we also keep lists of Blox Fruits codes, King Legacy codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes to get you more freebies.
Here are all the new Anime Adventures codes:
When entering these codes, make sure you use the letters exactly as shown, as they are case-sensitive. There is no way of knowing when they expire until they do, but a good rule of thumb is that a new update means some codes will become invalid.
Using Anime Adventures redeem codes is easier than many other Roblox games. To do this, you’ll need to do the following:
You should now have redeemed the code and received your precious gems or whatever items and summons the code gets you.
With those Anime Adventures codes to hand, you should now stand a better chance at surviving even the trickiest of waves the tower defense game has to throw at you. There are plenty of other games in Roblox, so feel free to redeem all the Project Mugestu codes, Shinobi Life 2 codes, and Midnight Sun codes if you love anime characters. We also have Roblox promo codes and Roblox music codes, as well as a list of the best Roblox games of all time.
