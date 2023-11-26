Disney Plus September 2023 Schedule: New TV & Movie Release … – ComingSoon.net

By Tudor Leonte

The live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is headlining the Disney Plus September 2023 schedule.

Starting Wednesday, September 6, fans can watch The Little Mermaid on the Disney-owned streamer. Directed by Rob Marshall, the 2023 movie is a live-action adaptation of the beloved 1989 animated film following the adventures of Ariel and her friends under the sea. The cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. Overall, the movie grossed over $567 million at the box office and is currently one of the best-performing films in 2023.

Check out more streaming release schedules below:

