Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison – November 2022 … – VGChartz

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox 360.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched in November 2005 in North America and December 2005 in Europe and Japan. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.







XSX|S Vs. X360 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 861,350 – XSX|S

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,480,325 – XSX|S

Total Lead 5,974,979 – XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 19,674,577

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 13,699,598

November 2022 is the 25th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox Series X|S when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox 360 by 0.86 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox Series X|S has grown its lead over the Xbox 360 by 2.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently ahead by 5.97 million units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 19.67 million units in 25 months, while the Xbox 360 sold 13.70 million units. Month 25 for the Xbox Series X|S is November 2022 and for the Xbox 360 is November 2007.

The Xbox 360 did not reach current Xbox Series X|S sales until month 33 where it had sold 19.74 million units.

The Xbox 360 crossed 20 million units sold in month 34, 30 million in month 43, and 40 million in month 54. The Xbox 360 sold 85.73 million units lifetime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D’Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

Wow, approx. 20 million units in the time the 360 sold approx. 14 million? That’s a pretty impressive lead there for the Xbox Series consoles over the 360, given the 360 is the lifetime Xbox unit leader. I predict the Xbox Series surpassing it if it’s a long generation, and not surpassing it if it’s a shorter generation. Much will depend on whether anyone extends the generation with a "Pro" console or not. My current leaning is that either neither Sony nor Microsoft will do a Pro console, or that only Sony will. I don’t think Microsoft wants three SKUs to target simultaneously, so they may end the generation after 5-6 years to come out with a new, more efficient to manufacture, backwards-compatible architecture.

It’s a "series" of consoles.

So refreshing the lineup more often is probably going to occur.

Agreed. And that could be "Pro" consoles, or that could be new (but backwards compatible) architectures. It will be interesting to see!

If they weren’t intending to update the hardware regularly, I think they would have chose a different naming system. My guess is that a S2 and/or X2 make an appearance within a couple of years.

I agree with your point, but my conclusion is slightly different in two regards. One, Series doesn’t necessarily mean a Pro console, the next iterations in the series could be based on a new architecture just as easily as a boosted up version of the old architecture.

I’d also add that the next units may not be called S2 and X2, since Microsoft doesn’t like the idea of being behind Sony in numbers forever. Having had a One X and a Series X, they might jump to X3. And having had a 360 S, a One S, and a Series S, they might jump to S3 or S4 for the next one. So long as they intend to release updates more frequently than Sony does, they’d eventually get ahead of them in numbering (which I would think they would want to do).

I agree that Xbox Series should be able to maintain it’s lead over 360, at the rate it’s currently growing it will easily have a 10m+ lead over 360 before the 360’s Kinect boost hits launch aligned in month 61 on the bottom chart, and this Holliday Xbox Series sales seem to have largely kept up with Kinect boosted 360. If it can keep up with Kinect boosted 360 in a year like 2022 with no exclusives and low Series X stock, it should easily be able to keep up with or exceed Kinect boosted 360 later in the gen with better exclusives, better Holiday bundles and discounts, and CoD starting to hit Gamepass day one in 2026 (assuming the acquisition is approved).

I disagree that Pro consoles are unlikely. We have recent leaks from reputable insiders saying Sony is working on PS5 Pro currently, and I can’t see Xbox deciding to let Sony win back the "most powerful console" title from them. And like the others said, I think Xbox named this generation "Xbox Series" for a reason, I think they would be perfectly ok with supporting 3 consoles at once. I absolutely think that we will get Slim refreshes for both S and X towards the middle of the generation (2024 most likely), which keep the same specs as the original S and X so as to make development easier while shrinking the overall size and reducing production costs, followed by a 3rd premium console in 2025 most likely. I don’t think we will see PS6 or Xbox Series 2 until 2028 or 2029 personally, making this the longest console generation yet, which should give Xbox Series more than enough time to beat the lifetime sales of 360.

That all sounds about right to me

Hmmm… I had seen credible information about a PS5 Slim for 2023, but I hadn’t read any quality leaks about a PS5 Pro being in development. But even if it is, it might be them hedging their bets. Digital Foundry reported that they had been told by credible developers that a Switch Pro was in development, before being scrapped by Nintendo. The PS5 has impressive legs, with supply not having caught up with demand yet, and we’re 25+ months in already. They may not need a "Pro" until we’re too close to the next generation to release one, which may be what Nintendo experienced.

The X and S being described as Series could as easily be used for mid-season refreshes, as it could be for launching a new generation of X and S consoles.

I don’t think Microsoft would mind giving Sony one year of a more powerful console, if it means they release an even more powerful unit a year later. We saw this with the PS4 Pro in 2016 and the One X in 2017, for example. That one year delay may in fact have helped Microsoft come back with an even more powerful system.

It would be fascinating if Sony came out with a "Pro" version of a Zen 2/RDNA 2 console (perhaps in 2024 or 2025), only for Microsoft to have instead invested in X & S updates based on a new (but backwards compatible) architecture a year after Sony. There are benefits to each, and that would definitely keep Digital Foundry hopping! 😀

