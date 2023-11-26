Verizon response: Hurricane Idalia | News Release – Verizon News

No Updates

Network update

Verizon and our vendor partners were able to restore fiber to the Valdosta area, so at this time, there are no longer any significant gaps in service anywhere throughout the storm-impacted areas in Florida or Georgia. While we take a moment to acknowledge this milestone, we are far from mission complete.

With full commercial power restoration still potentially several days out, we will continue to maintain massive refueling and maintenance operations to ensure our permanent and temporary generators remain fully operational.

While cell towers are processing traffic, there is still minor repair work to displaced antennas and damaged equipment. Our engineers have dispatched teams throughout the market to make those repairs and customers will continue to see an improvement in speed and throughput as those repairs are made.

We have dozens of temporary assets deployed throughout the storm-impacted areas. Some are providing temporary connections to cell sites while we work towards permanent fiber repair, while others are serving EOCs, first responders and shelters. Those assets will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

While recovery efforts including debris removal, power restoration and rebuilding take place, the dynamic atmosphere can cause fluctuations in cellular service for a variety of reasons. Our emergency response team will remain on the ground in impacted areas and will remain in close contact with state and local emergency response teams to manage these situations if and when they arise.

There is a long road ahead for the storm-weary residents of Florida and Georgia and Verizon will remain here with you, keeping you connected to friends, family and the resources you need.

Community Update

In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Verizon is contributing $50,000 to aid the recovery and relief efforts in the impacted areas of Florida and Georgia. Verizon will give $25,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund via Volunteer Florida and $25,000 to Greater Valdosta United Way. The funds will be used to help meet immediate needs and support long-term recovery for those impacted by Idalia in north Florida and south Georgia.

On August 30, Verizon announced that the company is waiving prepaid and postpaid domestic call/text/data usage incurred from August 30 – September 13, for Florida and Georgia residents in the counties most impacted by the storm. From September 1 – 13, customers with billing addresses in Columbia, Suwannee and Citrus Counties in Florida and Berrien and Charlton Counties will be included. See the updated news release for complete details.

Verizon is offering free bottled water (while supplies last) and mobile device charging to customers of any carrier at its retail stores in Lake City, FL and Valdosta, GA. Verizon representatives are available to help you with your mobile technology needs – particularly during this difficult time. To find a retail store near you, please visit: https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

To support the community with their communications needs, Verizon has set up wireless emergency communications centers (WECCs) in the parking lots of the Walmart stores in Perry, FL and Valdosta, GA. Residents are welcome to stop by for free WiFi access and to charge their personal mobile devices.

Walmart Perry: 1900 S Jefferson St, Perry, FL 32348

Walmart Valdosta: 340 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA 31601

Verizon has set up a mobile device charging stations at the following American Red Cross shelters in Florida and Georgia:

Madison County Central School, 2093 US-90, Madison, FL 32340

Bethany Baptist Church, 5064 Bethany Rd, Hahira, GA 31632

Northside Baptist Church, 200 E Park Ave, Valdosta, GA 31602

See today’s Up to Speed for news from our crew on the ground in Florida.

Verizon Frontline Update

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team remains in contact with federal, state and local public safety agencies across the Southeast to ensure they have the mission-critical communications capabilities they need as they continue recovery operations in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

In the days leading up to and immediately following the storm's initial impact, Verizon Frontline Crisis Response managers provided communications support to first responders in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, distributing nearly 100 Verizon Frontline solutions including smartphones, routers, hotspots, network extenders and more – at no cost to the supported agencies.

The team will continue to coordinate with first responders in the impacted areas to identify any additional support requirements should they arise. First responders and public Safety agencies with urgent service requests should contact the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.

Network update

Restoration efforts have moved at a brisk pace throughout the day, with the engineering team recovering the majority of sites throughout North Florida and South Georgia.

In North Florida, we are almost fully restored with just a few sites remaining temporarily out of service. These sites have nearby towers providing overlapping coverage, so while customers in those communities should have mobile service, they may see some capacity constraints when trying to download/upload videos, stream content, etc.

In South Georgia, fiber repairs have restored the majority of cell sites. Engineers are concentrating on providing alternative connectivity via microwave or satellite connection for the final few sites in Valdosta.

For cell towers that are processing traffic, there is still minor repair work to displaced antennas and damaged equipment. Our engineers have dispatched teams throughout the area to make those repairs and customers will continue to see an improvement in speed and throughput. Engineers from outside of the market are arriving today to assist in completing site surveys of every cell site throughout the impacted area.

We remain in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them. We are partnering directly with the state and local EOCs on restoration priorities and community needs.

Network update

As Hurricane Idalia moves back off to sea, Verizon’s network team is deep into recovery and support efforts. Despite extensive flooding and debris preventing access to some facilities, site surveys to assess damage to cell sites and network facilities are ongoing.

Verizon’s network remains in service for customers throughout a significant portion of the storm impacted areas. We are seeing a few service impairments, particularly in the Valdosta, GA area, and there are some service impacts also remaining in northern Florida.

In South Georgia, fiber losses account for the majority of cell sites out of service. Our engineers are working with our fiber vendors to restore service as quickly as possible, but until then, our teams are moving in satellite and microwave assets. These are alternative ways to connect cell sites to each other and the rest of the network.

While commercial power is out, Verizon equipment and facilities across the area are being powered by generators. A massive refueling effort is underway to ensure those generators continue to provide power. Our engineers are confident we have the fuel and crews we need to keep that operation running 24×7 until that happens. Additional generators are being imported from surrounding states.

The team has prioritized restoration efforts, focusing on mobilizing generators, repairing fiber, and placing temporary assets where public safety agencies have the greatest need. Today’s efforts will continue to focus on:

Restoring permanent generators that have been damaged by flooding or debris

Mobilizing portable generators

Continuing with a massive refueling operation

Conducting site surveys to prioritize repairs

Moving more crews into the market to assist with recovery efforts

Mobilizing portable cell towers to support public safety organizations

Mobilizing portable satellite assets to replace damaged fiber that serves as connectivity between our towers and the rest of the network

Verizon Frontline update

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues its support of public safety agencies conducting response and recovery operations in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. The team has provided mission-critical communication support to first responders and Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) in Florida's Dixie, Hillsborough, Suwannee and Taylor Counties as well as several additional state and local agencies.

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response managers have now also moved into areas of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina where they continue close coordination with federal, state and local public safety agencies to identify additional support requirements.

First responders and public Safety agencies with urgent service requests should contact the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.

Network update

Idalia is now clearing Florida and moving through Georgia and the Carolinas. Our network has held up well so far in the face of this deadly Category 4 storm. We are seeing spot outages in the storm’s path, and Verizon engineers and technicians have begun the work of assessing damage and prioritizing restoration efforts. Flooding and debris throughout North Florida and Georgia are preventing access to many places, however in areas that are accessible teams are completing site surveys and revising restoration plans.

We are prioritizing assistance for first responders, emergency operation centers and search and rescue efforts today. Mobile assets are being moved towards North Florida and South Georgia in case they are needed to restore or temporarily supplement network service in those areas.

In the midst of widespread commercial power outages, we have backup generators running at cell sites, and we are on standby to refuel generators as soon as needed when it is safe for crews to be out. Verizon’s major switch facilities – the brains of our operations – remain on commercial power, however generators are in place for those facilities in case of commercial power loss.

We are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them.

Verizon Frontline update

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has begun moving into areas of Florida impacted by Hurricane Idalia to help ensure public safety agencies conducting response and recovery operations have the mission-critical communications capabilities they need to achieve their missions. Verizon Frontline crisis response managers have now provided communications support to first responders and Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) in Florida's Dixie, Hillsborough and Suwannee Counties and to several additional state and local agencies.

Team members continue close coordination with federal, state and local public safety agencies to identify additional support requirements. During their response to Hurricane Idalia the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already delivered nearly 100 Verizon Frontline solutions, including smartphones, hotspots, network extenders and more.

First responders and public Safety agencies with urgent service requests should contact the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.

Community engagement/response

In response to the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, Verizon is waiving prepaid and postpaid domestic call/text/data usage incurred from August 30 – September 13, for Florida and Georgia residents in the areas most impacted by the storm. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.

This includes all prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers* with billing addresses in the following counties:

“While hurricanes challenge the Southeast time and again, they are no match for the resilience of the people. Verizon continues to dedicate resources to ensure that people are connected when it matters the most. We have your back," said Leigh Anne Lanier, Market President – Atlantic South at Verizon. "Together, we can weather any storm, emerging stronger and more connected as a community."

Customers do not have to take any action for these usage charges to be waived and customers whose bill cycles have already closed will have such charges automatically credited back.

In addition, the Verizon-owned prepaid brands Straight Talk, Tracfone, Total by Verizon, Simple Mobile, Safelink, Walmart Family Mobile, Net10, GoSmart, and Page Plus announced today that customers in the Florida and Georgia counties listed above who reach their month-end service in the next seven days, August 31 – September 6, will have their service extended by another week.

Text to Donate: Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida by texting to donate to the following:

The American Red Cross disaster responders are helping people affected by Hurricane Idalia. Customers can help provide relief now by texting IDALIA to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation. 100% of the funds will go directly to immediate emergency assistance.

Also, as the recovery process begins, the Volunteer Florida Foundation has activated to support Florida's communities. Customers can help the organization out by texting DISASTER to 20222 to make a one-time $10 donation.

*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.

Retail Store Hours

Because storm damage and power outages may affect our normal store hours in certain areas, we recommend checking our store locator page for the latest – www.verizon.com/stores. You can also shop online at www.verizon.com or by using the MyVerizon app

Other updates

For updates on Verizon’s response to Hurricane Ida – including network updates – please visit our Hurricane Idalia Resource blog. And for downloadable pics and video from our teams on the ground, check out our Media Resource Center.

Also, we have a crew on the ground, and here’s their afternoon update. Feel free to pull anything you would like to use, including soundbites.

Network update

As Hurricane Idalia continues inland, it is leaving behind commercial power outages, extensive flooding and significant structural damage throughout the area. Despite the extensive devastation, Verizon’s network remains resilient, and our teams are actively assessing the situation to engage rapidly in recovery efforts when it is safe to do so.

While we are seeing sites out of service in the heaviest hit areas in the Big Bend, sites remaining in service running on generator power allow residents and first responders who remain there to continue to make phone calls/receive phone calls and send/receive texts.

Once the storm subsides and it is safe to do so, our crews will begin site assessments to prioritize repairs, move mobile assets into place as needed, and activate a massive refueling operation to keep sites running until commercial power is restored.

Our mobile cell sites, generators, drones, and satellite links will begin moving into the area from the safe zones where they were pre-staged before the storm. We will prioritize assistance for first responders, emergency operation centers and search and rescue efforts.

Our Network teams and vendor partners are staffing two wireless Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and we are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communications needs and efforts with them.

Verizon Frontline update

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team remains in position in areas just outside the storm's path, ready to move into impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Team members continue close coordination with federal, state and local public safety agencies to ensure they have the mission-critical communications support they need during, and after, the storm. Prior to the storm's initial impact, the team delivered 70 Verizon Frontline solutions, including smartphones, hotspots and more, to area emergency operations centers and other government agencies.

First responders and public Safety agencies with urgent service requests should contact the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.

Network update

In preparation for landfall overnight, Verizon’s network team has been busily preparing to move people, equipment and critical resources into storm-impacted areas. Two Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) have been activated to manage network impacts and any necessary recovery efforts. Through those EOCs, Verizon engineers have nearly 100 mobile generators on standby. The team has also moved satellite and mobile wireless assets into the area including mobile cell towers.

Propane and diesel gas deliveries have been completed to critical areas in Tampa, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Orlando, and have refueling teams on standby to keep network assets powered in case of commercial power loss. Finally, Verizon has activated the MERIT (Major Emergency Response Incident Team)a specialized part of the Verizon Response Team that protects network assets and facilities during natural disasters and hazardous materials incidents

In Georgia and Florida, temporary assets are in place where previous storms caused long-term damage such as in Boca Grande. These temporary structures are not rated to withstand hurricane force winds, so for safety, those cell sites have been temporarily taken down. As soon as it is safe for engineers to get back to those sites after the storm moves through, they will reactivate those sites.

Verizon teams have been in touch with local and state emergency response teams and will coordinate response and recovery efforts, prioritizing search and rescue and emergency response needs after the storm.

Verizon Frontline update

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has been activated and deployed in advance of Hurricane Idalia's expected landfall and is now positioned in areas just outside the storm's predicted path, enabling the team to move into potentially impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Team members have begun coordinating with area public safety agencies to ensure they have the mission-critical communications support they need before, during and after the storm.

This year alone, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response team has delivered more than 4,800 Verizon Frontline solutions to more than 500 public safety agencies in 48 states and the District of Columbia to help provide mission-critical voice and data service to first responders on the front lines and stand ready to deliver more to those conducting Hurricane Idalia-related response operations – at no cost to the supported agencies.

Composed primarily of former first responders and military veterans, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to public safety agencies and emergency responders. The team is available 24/7 to deliver Verizon Frontline technologies including portable cell sites, drones, charging stations, WiFi hotspots, and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Small and Midsize Businesses

Severe weather events and other emergencies can particularly impact small and midsize businesses. In order to minimize the impact such a situation can have, small and midsize businesses should plan for continuity of service as well as building out a disaster recovery plan.

First, you should think about what you need to ensure continuous service to your customers, and what software and equipment your business needs to continue operations. Make a detailed list, including service contracts and warranty information and all pertinent phone numbers for local authorities, utility companies, suppliers and vendors. Speak with your insurance agent and suppliers, and ensure you are protected with the right business insurance policies.

Second, ensure you have the right technology to support your business connectivity needs assuming you might need to move away from your key location. Verizon Business has a wide portfolio of solutions and partners to ensure that small and midsize businesses can ensure continuity of service, from mobile hotspots to fixed-wireless internet for a quick and agile set-up.

Beyond having the right technology solutions, small and midsize businesses can prepare their disaster recovery plans with the following steps:

Make sure you have contact information updated and readily available for all employees, including at-home information for remote workers and branch information for satellite offices.

Stress-test primary and backup networks and shore up any weak areas.

Ensure employees working from home have documented all corporate equipment being used to work from home in case of damage or loss.

Ensure backup plans are in place to shift work in case work-from-home employees in a storm-impacted area have to evacuate their home or their home loses commercial power.

For a full view of Verizon preparation, please see our recent announcement and check back here regularly for updates on network status, in-market activities, and community support

