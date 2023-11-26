Free Fire Advance Server Download: Check how to register for the … – InsideSport

Switch to dark mode

© Copyright 2023 Insidesport.in

Free Fire Advance Server Download Apk: Garena Free Fire is approaching its OB40 Version in a matter of weeks and gamers have already…

Free Fire Advance Server Download Apk: Garena Free Fire is approaching its OB40 Version in a matter of weeks and gamers have already set their eyes on the same. The devs always incorporate a dedicated client server named Advance Server before every new version gets underway officially. It’s the only way for them to review the feedback of unreleased content from selected players. Hence, there are gamers who are looking for ways to install the server and access the content. Here’s how gamers can install the upcoming OB40 Advance Server. For future updates on Garena Free Fire Advance Server, follow InsideSport.IN.

Garena introduces a new version every two months, freshening up the game to enhance the gameplay. The Advance Server mainly rolls out two weeks before the actual update officially gets underway. As of now, Garena hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the Advance Server. Calculating the release of previous versions, we can expect the new update to roll out in the third week of May. Hence, the arrival of OB40 Advance Server might be around the first week of May.

Read More: Free Fire MAX Download Apk 2023: Check out the Latest Apk Download link of FF MAX, ALL DETAILS

To complete the registration successfully, gamers should go through the guide shared below.

So, these are the steps to complete the registration for Free Fire Advance Server. Now, they should wait for the response from the developer’s end. They will get an activation code which can be used once. By using the code, gamers will get access to the unreleased content in the server. For future updates on Garena Free Fire Advance Server, follow InsideSport.IN.

Read More: Free Fire MAX Rune Ring Event: New Rewards, server details, start date, and more leaked, CHECK DETAILS

Author

Apurba Biswas is a full-time Esports Writer, working at InsideSport for two years. Esports might just be a medium of entertainment for many, but for Apurba, it is like oxygen to him. As long as Apurba can remember, not a day has passed when he hasn't read, written, played, or watched about esports in his day-to-day activities for many years now. Turning his passion for esports and gaming into a profession, Apurba joined InsideSport to become a professional writer on a domain that is now an integral part of his life. He covers mobile games, including Garena Free Fire, BGMI, and more. Apurba also has a strong interest in games like eFiFA. Apart from eSports, he always likes to explore different sports such as football, cricket, and more. On the personal side, Apurba has a BTech degree in Computer Science, and always likes to keep himself up-to-date on the latest Tech developments.

© Copyright 2023 Insidesport.in

source