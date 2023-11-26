NASA Shares Pictures Of Pyramids In Egypt As Seen From Space – NDTV

Since being shared, the post has amassed 6.8 lakh likes.

American space agency NASA recently shared satellite images of Egypt taken from the International Space Station as it orbited 409 kilometres above Earth. These images will surely captivate anyone. The agency posted images from three different locations on Earth and one of them features the pyramids in Egypt.

The space agency took to Instagram to share the images. “What the world needs now. Views of Earth are captured from the unique vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS) as it orbited about 254 miles (409 km) above. Astronaut Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (@JAXAjp) was the photographer behind the lens,” they wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the pictures below:

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

NASA informs that in the first picture, Lake Baikal, situated in Russia, is covered completely in ice. They add that the “edge of Earth is highlighted by the blue glow of the atmosphere, contrasting with the darkness of space.”



The second picture is that of Lisbon in Portugal and captured on February 4. The Tagus river divides the sprawling city of red clay tile roofs that fade into green areas closer inland.

For the third image, which captures the pyramids in Egypt’s Cairo, the space agency writes, “Cairo, Egypt, on Feb. 4, 2023. The city sits on sand-colored ground, and details of streets going in and out. Can you spot the pyramids?”

They added a hint and said that the pyramids appear as “three partially shadowed squares near the far left of the image where the urban development intersects with the desert landscape.”

Also Read: NASA Image Shows Mars Craters Looking Like A Teddy Bear

Since being shared, the post has amassed 6.8 lakh likes.

“Well I think I’ve got that spot but still not sure I was right, it’s hard to get closer,” a user said.

Promoted

“The earth is such a beautiful place, upsetting how we’re ruining it,” commented a second user.

A third person added, “Yes I find the pyramids…It Looks very cLear…..It means that the pyramids are really big…”

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world.

Watch Live News:

Follow Us:

………………………….. Advertisement …………………………..

source