PlayStation 5 Pro Rumored for Holiday 2024 Introduction – guru3d.com

Published 2023-04-10 09:14 by Hilbert Hagedoorn

Industry insider Tom Henderson has disclosed the potential release of Sony’s much-awaited PlayStation 5 Pro during the holiday season in 2024.

This revelation brings excitement to gamers who have been eagerly looking forward to the enhanced version of the well-received console.

Alongside the leaked PlayStation 5 Pro release date, Henderson also unveiled Sony’s plans for additional upcoming devices. These include a portable PS5 variant slated for launch prior to the PS5 Pro, and a PS5 model featuring a detachable drive, to be unveiled between the other two devices. It is crucial to emphasize that the authenticity of this information has yet to be verified by Sony.

In the coming year, Sony aims to introduce at least three new gaming devices, marking a thrilling period for gaming enthusiasts. Although official confirmation from Sony remains pending, the rumored December 2024 launch date for the PlayStation 5 Pro is bound to heighten excitement and anticipation within the gaming world.

