Xbox Highlights 11 Big Games Coming to the Console This Month – GameRant

Xbox shines the spotlight on 11 big new games that are scheduled to release for the console throughout the month of September.

Xbox recently highlighted 11 big games that are set to launch on its platform in September 2023. September 2023 is set to be a rather big month for the Xbox brand. This is readily apparent by the huge lineup of games that Xbox has in store for its Xbox Game Pass service.

September 2023 is set to be one of the biggest months for Xbox Game Pass since the service was first introduced. Xbox Game Pass will soon be adding open world sci-fi RPG Starfield to the lineup, with other big games like Lies of P, Party Animals, and Payday 3 also on deck in September. However, there are even more games coming to Xbox in September 2023 besides just the Xbox Game Pass titles.

This fact was recently underlined by Xbox in an Xbox Wire blog post focusing on the new games coming to Xbox consoles in September 2023. The lineup includes Starfield, roguelike co-op shooter Mythforce, racing game The Crew Motorfest, tabletop RPG adaptation Gloomhaven, Soulslike Lies of P, highly-anticipated fighting game Mortal Kombat 1, Gang Beasts-style party game Party Animals, the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, third-person shooter game El Paso, Elsewhere, mysterious puzzle adventure game Cocoon, and EA Sports FC 24, the first non-FIFA branded soccer game from EA.

This is quite the impressive lineup of titles, but it's worth pointing out that this isn't even the full picture of new games coming to Xbox in September 2023. Xbox gamers across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles have even more titles to look forward to in September.

One game whose absence from the list is somewhat odd is co-op shooter Payday 3. Payday 3 is the first new Payday game in a decade, and as a result, hype for the game is reasonably high. Not only that, but Payday 3 is debuting as a day one Xbox Game Pass game when it launches on September 21. Despite this, Payday 3 was not included in the list of upcoming Xbox games, though it was briefly mentioned elsewhere in the post.

