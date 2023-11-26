AT&T Prepares Network for Hurricane Lee – AT&T Newsroom



Contact AT&T media relations with inquiries about our disaster response.



BOSTON, MA, September 14, 2023

AT&T* has initiated its storm preparedness plan as Hurricane Lee tracks toward Massachusetts. The AT&T Weather Operations Center has a team of degreed meteorologists delivering business-specific weather intelligence, analytics and forecasts. Their expertise aids in mitigating the risk of impact to the AT&T network and assets, and helps to keep our employees safe.

Our network preparations include:

We encourage our customers and residents in areas potentially affected by the storm to prepare as well. Below are communication tips to help you stay connected.

AT&T Preparations

FirstNet Response Operations Group (ROG)™ – led by a dedicated team of former first responders – is working around the clock to support public safety’s emergency communications and has liaisons engaged with local and federal agencies.

In addition, AT&T’s Network Disaster Recovery (NDR) program is one of the largest in the country. Our NDR fleet consists of more than 15,500 portable generators, 400+ communications solutions, and over 2,000 pieces of logistical support equipment including fuel trailers that can be quickly deployed to support public safety and our customers, including:

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.



Read more Disaster Recovery news

Back to top

source