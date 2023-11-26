AT&T Mexico, Qualcomm and partners test private 5G networks – RCR Wireless News

AT&T Mexico has begun technological tests of private networks in its 5G Innovation Laboratory with partners including Qualcomm, Celona, Axity and Veea.

The Mexican carrier said that the main purpose of these initial tests is to develop use cases for local industrial sectors.

“The objective of the 5G Innovation Laboratory is to develop tests and use cases that help accelerate the adoption of private networks in Mexico, which may benefit national industries,” said Arturo Barraza, director of the AT&T México 5G Innovation Laboratory. “For this reason we have begun to make use of cutting-edge technology developed by Qualcomm, Celona, Axity and Veea.”

“At Qualcomm we specialize in the development of 5G by creating an ecosystem of technologies that form the new era of connectivity in private networks in Mexico,” said Juvenal González, country manager at Qualcomm Mexico. “We are excited to collaborate on our FSM 5G RAN technology and IoT device solutions in conjunction with AT&T Mexico, with the vision of showcasing and driving the potential impact of 5G on the mobile ecosystem and its ability to completely revolutionize industries through use cases that benefit the sectors through an optimization of secure, stable and low latency connectivity”.

AT&T Mexico said it is using the new 5G New Radio (NR) and LAN system developed by Celona and Veea, whose validation includes the use of new outdoor and indoor access points, as well as fixed and cellular terminals.

The carrier also said that these current tests of private networks seek to enhance and develop use cases such as the implementation of cameras that allow manufacturing and logistics firms to monitor and have better quality control of their products and faster access to data as well autonomous robots within warehouses.

AT&T Mexico’s 5G Innovation Laboratory is a space designed to test and validate 5G use cases with collaborators, industry and customers. AT&T Mexico had previously said it will work in collaboration with industry, government, universities, startups and large corporations, in the realization of prototypes that use 5G technology to improve business models.

The carrier had initially launched 5G services in Mexico in December 2021 using spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. AT&T Mexico was offering 5G services in 31 cities across Mexico as of the end of last year.

The operator’s 5G services are active in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco Guamuchil, Hemosillo, Culiacan, Saltillo, Torreon, Morelia, San Jose del Cabo, La Paz, Cabo San Lucas, Rosarito, San Luis Río Colorado, Los Mochis, Tecate, Nogales, Topolobampo, Huatabampo, Puebla and Querétaro.

The executive also said that AT&T expects its 5G network infrastructure to reach 25 new cities across Mexico before the end of 2022.

The telco did not provide specific figures about the current number of 5G users but company executives had recently said that 5G will account for most of the carrier’s mobile base in 3-5 years.

