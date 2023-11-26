Surface Duo 2 gets October 2023 firmware update – Neowin































































































Oct 20, 2023 08:36 EDT

Plenty of Surface devices have already received the October 2023 firmware update, and now it is time for the Surface Duo 2, the only non-Windows Surface device, to get its share of patches and improvements. Version 2023.501.37 is now rolling out with a traditionally lackluster changelog containing only general Android security patches for October 2023. On the upside, the update requires less than 6MB, so there is no need to delete apps or files to get the latest release.

Here is the detailed information about the release:

This update:

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – October 2023.

Although you are unlikely to experience issues with the latest firmware update, you should keep in mind that it is non-uninstallable. Therefore, backup important data before installing the October 2023 update. If you are up for more exciting Surface Duo news, check out the latest DuoWOA update, which adds preliminary support for the Surface Dial display accessory and other improvements to make running Windows on the first-gen Surface Duo slightly better.

As a reminder, Microsoft stopped supporting the original Surface Duo in September 2023. Its successor, the Surface Duo 2, will get one more year of support, but chances of getting something more substantial than monthly security patches are extremely slim.









to read and post a comment.

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

microsoft weekly

edge

geekom a5

edge

windows 11 insider preview

twirl 140

copilot

windows 11 insider preview

windows 11 insider preview promo

windows 11 23h2

win10vswin11

intel 14th gen benchmarks

windows 11 bootable usb

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source