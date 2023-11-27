Should you buy an iPad on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday? – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday iPad deals tend to be worth paying attention to, but how do you know if you should buy then or wait until Cyber Monday? It’s a tough decision to make which is why we’re here to help you understand what to do. Read on while we take you through everything.

Generally, Black Friday is the right time to buy an iPad. While Cyber Monday might sound like the right time for technology, it’s usually the slightly earlier sale that you should go for. That’s because there’s only a limited amount of stock set aside for the best offers so by Cyber Monday, the iPad you want could be out of stock by then. Basically, if you see something you like the look of, buy it on Black Friday.

Worried that Cyber Monday will work out better? Don’t. Cyber Monday tends to mimic the same deals as Black Friday and in the unlikely case of it being cheaper, you can always cancel the order you placed on Black Friday after placing a new order on Cyber Monday. This isn’t going to happen though so be confident that what you buy on Black Friday will be the best deal.

The Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) remains a respectable choice despite being a slightly older model. It has a gorgeous-looking 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support so whatever you’re doing on it looks great. As well as that, it uses Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which may be aging but still provides good performance. An 8MP wide back camera is useful for snaps while there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support so you stay the focus of any video calls you’re making. With stereo speakers, you’ll hear others clearly, while there’s also Touch ID support and up to 10 hours of battery life for convenience.



The Apple iPad Mini is one of the best iPads around for anyone who wants great performance in a smaller form factor. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. Whatever you’re doing on it looks great, from gaming to streaming your favorite shows. It’s powered by an A15 Bionic chip which is remarkably speedy so you have plenty of flexibility here. Additionally, it has a 12MP Wide back camera with 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that offers Center Stage support. The latter means you’ll always look more professional on video calls. Landscape stereo speakers mean you can hear clearly too ensuring this is an ideal working from home tablet. Up to 10 hours of battery life seals the deal.



The Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) is the latest model of iPad and offers some useful upgrades to the earlier iPad. It has a larger screen with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support. It also has a more powerful processor in the form of the A14 Bionic chip so it can cope with more multitasking and more gaming. There’s also a 12MP wide back camera and a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. With all-day battery life and USB-C connectivity, it’s convenient stuff across the board making it an ideal candidate for anyone new to the iPad world.



The Apple iPad Air is one of the best tablets around. That’s thanks to it being powered by the Apple M1 chip that you see in many MacBooks. It means performance is fantastically fast for a tablet. The iPad Air also has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support so it looks great. That also goes for outdoors thanks to its antireflective coating. With stereo landscape speakers, 12MP wide camera, and 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, it’s a great bet for taking many video calls too. All-day battery life and Touch ID support rounds things off nicely.



The latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is an incredibly powerful tablet. It includes Apple’s M2 chip — the latest processor — so performance is blisteringly fast. Able to work well as a laptop substitute once you add some accessories, it’s a dream to use. Its 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display cannot be beaten, with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide color support ensuring it looks gorgeous at all times. A productivity powerhouse as well as a gaming tablet, the iPad Pro offers a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide back camera, plus LiDAR scanner for immersive AR. The 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support is great for video calls too. This is a truly powerful tablet that will be overkill for some but remarkable for power users.



If you need a cheap computer, there is no better time to buy than during Cyber Monday deals. There is also no better style computer to buy than a Chromebook. These are simple, easy to use and cheap computers for students and casual users.

If you do want a more premium laptop, that can pull a $1,000 off of a high-powered laptop, we highly recommend you check out these Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, or Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday MacBook deals, for PC and MacOS respectively.

Best HP Chromebook Cyber Monday Deals

If you want to buy a new screen for your home theater setup, a 55-inch TV is a good size, and you can get one from the best TV brands with a discount through the available Cyber Monday deals. There are lots of awesome offers for a 55-inch display among Cyber Monday TV deals, but to narrow down your choices, we’ve selected our favorite bargains, while also placing a spotlight on our top pick: a QLED TV from TCL.

Best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV — $230, was $450

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there’s a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there’s a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

It’s Cyber Monday, so we’re getting a second chance to grab cheap tablets. If that’s your goal for Cyber Monday deals, make sure you’re checking out the offers from Samsung. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line has some discounts that rival iPad Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve already been scanning Samsung Cyber Monday deals, you know that tablets are just one of the many products Samsung currently has on sale. We’ve focused on Cyber Monday tablet deals for this list, so check out our picks below.

Our favorite Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $149, was $199

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you’ll find in the best tablets, as it’s only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet’s 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Cyber Monday.

