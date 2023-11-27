Starfield Is Playable On Xbox One, Here's How – GameSpot

You can play the massive space-faring RPG on Xbox One, or your phone or tablet, with the power of Xbox's cloud streaming service.

Starfield–Bethesda Game Studios’ first new IP in decades–is now available on Xbox Series X|S and PC (check out our Starfield review here). If you don’t have the latest and greatest in gaming hardware, though, don’t fret. You can still play Starfield on your old Xbox One, or even on a phone or tablet, through the power of Xbox’s cloud gaming.

If you’re signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can stream the game now. It might be too beefy for the Xbox One, but thanks to streaming, the hard work is being done off site and your Xbox One acts as the streaming delivery mechanism. This also means there is no need to download the game at all–and that’s a big deal since it weighs in at more than 100GB.

The quality of your game experience, though, will depend upon the strength and consistency of your internet connection. Another thing to be aware of is that streaming via the cloud could eat into your data allowance, if you’re not on an unlimited plan. Depending on the plan you have and overage fees, that could get seriously costly, so make sure you monitor your allotment and budget your play accordingly.

To play Starfield via cloud streaming on your Xbox One.

After a brief loading screen the game will start and you can play as normal. Your saved data will be stored in the cloud, so if you play later on a different device or even upgrade to an Xbox Series X|S or PC and buy the game, your progress will transfer.

On a phone or tablet, you’ll need to install the Cloud Gaming web app first, and connect a controller via Bluetooth to play. After those steps, though, it works just like Xbox One streaming. In fact, thanks to cloud saves, you can swap between the two devices to play Starfield at home on your Xbox One or on the go with your phone.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $17/month and comes with access to cloud streaming for a wide selection of Xbox and PC games. These are available for streaming not only on consoles, but also on mobile devices.

Microsoft’s new Forza game coming this year will also play on Xbox One via the cloud. Given the age of the Xbox One–it launched in 2013–it makes sense that Microsoft would be moving away from the platform these days, at least in terms of native support. But it’s some consolation that the system is still capable of playing the newest games, even if that’s over the cloud.

All of this is nothing new for Nintendo Switch players, who have been getting cloud versions of games like Control, Hitman 3, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, among others.

