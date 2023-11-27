Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C return to record low $189.99 during Amazon's early Black Friday sale – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

In celebration of the new Macs announced during last night’s Apple Event, Amazon is slashing the price of AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to $189.99, matching the lowest price on record for the popular accessory.

Forget dealing with the rush of Black Friday and pick up a pair of Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.99 at Amazon, a discount of $60 off retail. This holiday markdown delivers the best price seen to date on the 2023 release, offering USB-C charging via the updated case port. You can also find AirPods deals on every other model at Amazon, with prices starting as low as $99.

Save on the entire AirPods range

Stay tuned as AppleInsider brings you the best Apple Black Friday Deals 2023. Find the steepest discounts now through Cyber Monday.

Even more deals on Apple

Check out some more of our favorite deals below and find the lowest prices on Apple gear in our Price Guide.

