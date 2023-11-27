A PS5 Pro without competition? Microsoft doesn’t see the need for a new Xbox – Gizchina.com

The current console generation began almost three years ago in 2020. In the previous generation, Sony and Microsoft introduced mid-generation models with enhanced power. Such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, to accompany the arrival of 4K TVs. However, there are currently no rumors about a possible mid-generation upgrade for Xbox Series X. Such as Xbox Series X2, Xbox Series XX, or Xbox Series X Pro.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated that Microsoft does not see the need for a mid-generation renewal and feels no “obligation” to offer an upgrade to the Xbox Series X. According to him, the feedback from players is currently satisfactory, and they are content with the equipment they offer. Microsoft did release a new version of the Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage in response to criticisms about the console’s storage capacity.



One may question the need for these new consoles, especially since 8K TVs are not yet widely adopted. Therefore, it is challenging to identify a need that would make these machines indispensable. Apart from the principle of having a more powerful console on the market.

Microsoft and Sony are in different positions in this generation. Xbox has already marketed two different console models since the beginning of the generation. Including the less powerful Xbox Series S at a lower price point. If Microsoft launched a more powerful console, it would require developers to create three different versions of a game for its ecosystem. It may not be ideal due to the current number of consoles sold.

It seems that we will not see a more powerful Xbox until the next generation, expected to launch in 2026 at the earliest. Therefore, if a PS5 Pro will launch, it would be alone on the market. It remains to be seen whether Sony will deem a mid-generation upgrade necessary and introduce a more powerful console to compete with the Xbox Series X.

