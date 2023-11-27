Is Apple making its own version of ChatGPT? It seems that way – Digital Trends

Apple is likely working on some kind of answer to ChatGPT and generative AI — because of course it is. It would have been safe to assume that without evidence, but now we have some solid proof that Apple is starting to take AI seriously.

As noticed by TechCrunch, Apple currently has posted 28 AI-related jobs in May alone, and 9to5Mac points out that there’s a total of 88 open jobs at Apple that are somehow related to AI. That’s a lot, especially considering the hiring freeze that was instituted earlier this year.

Still not convinced Apple is taking AI seriously? Well, CEO Tim Cook himself praised generative AI and talked rather positively about it at apple’s second-quarter 2023 earnings call. On the surface, it certainly seems like Apple is heavily interested in what companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and others are up to.

Along with the report that ChatGPT has been banned internally, the Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is, in fact, working on its own large language models.

All of that certainly makes it sound like Apple is developing its own ChatGPT alternative or AI chatbot. Apple has plenty of products, after all, that could use a healthy does of generative AI to stay up to date with the competition. Siri is the obvious example, and Apple’s recent update to iOS shows that the company is already making some interesting progress with it. But considering that Google has already seemingly abandoned Google Assistant for Bard, the future of Siri is certainly hanging in the balance. Because with the official iOS ChatGPT out in the wild, no one’s going to be using Siri (if they even were to begin with).

But even if Apple doesn’t make a straight ChatGPT alternative, the company has always been interested in assisting people using creative applications. The company has Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and an entire suite of office software — all of which could benefit from text-based generative AI.

Apple’s not usually first to technology, nor is one to copy the competition verbatim — so it’ll be fascinating to see Apple’s approach. Maybe it’ll happen s soon as WWDC 2023 early next month. although the company will likely have its attention focused on the launch of its Reality Pro mixed-reality headset.

ChatGPT has just regained the ability to browse the internet to help you find information. That should (hopefully) help you get more accurate, up-to-date data right when you need it, rather than solely relying on the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot’s rather outdated training data.

As well as giving straight-up answers to your questions based on info found online, ChatGPT developer OpenAI revealed that the tool will provide a link to its sources so you can check the facts yourself. If it turns out that ChatGPT was wrong or misleading, well, that’s just another one for the chatbot’s long list of missteps.

OpenAI is rolling out new functionalities for ChatGPT that will allow prompts to be executed with images and voice directives in addition to text.

The AI brand announced on Monday that it will be making these new features available over the next two weeks to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. The voice feature is available in iOS and Android in an opt-in capacity, while the images feature is available on all ChatGPT platforms. OpenAI notes it plans to expand the availability of the images and voice features beyond paid users after the staggered rollout.

Most American adults do not trust artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and worry about their potential misuse, a new survey has found. It suggests that the frequent scandals surrounding AI-created malware and disinformation are taking their toll and that the public might be increasingly receptive to ideas of AI regulation.

The survey from the MITRE Corporation and the Harris Poll claims that just 39% of 2,063 U.S. adults polled believe that today’s AI tech is “safe and secure,” a drop of 9% from when the two firms conducted their last survey in November 2022.

