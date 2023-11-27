Google Bard gets a new function, will now add images to its responses – Mint

Google has announced that it is adding a new ability to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard. On its Experiment updates page, Google revealed that the AI bot will now provide images along with responses where found relevant. The page is dedicated to listing out changes related to Google Bard.

“Starting with English responses, Bard can now bring in images from Google Search, so you can get helpful responses with visuals,” the page says. Users will also be able to ask Bard for images directly. Bard will show a source for each image.

Google says that images can help users in communicating their ideas more effectively. They can bring concepts to life, make recommendations more persuasive, and enhance responses when asked for visual information.

How to use Google Bard’s new feature

To start using Google Bard, visit bard.google.com. Sign in with your email address. As mentioned above, Google Bard users can directly ask Bard to show images in search output. For example, you can ask Google Bard to suggest sunscreens available in India with images.

Google Bard is built on the company’s latest language and conversation capabilities, powered by the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Google Bard can provide a range of responses to the same or similar prompts and questions, and users can ask Bard to generate new responses if they want different ones. Therefore, Google Bard is suitable for more creative endeavors, such as generating code for a program or adding captions to photos.AI has become a ubiquitous topic as more and more companies are embracing AI technologies, ranging from fast-food chains like Wendy’s to technology giants like Microsoft. At its annual developer conference Google I/O event 2023, the company made a series of Artificial Intelligence-related announcements. At I/O 2023, Google introduced a new Search feature that uses AI to provide more helpful responses to users’ queries, in a bid to keep up with Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing. Additionally, Google unveiled significant updates to its AI-powered personal assistant, Google Bard Now.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source