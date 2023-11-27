How to Pair a PS5 DualSense Edge Controller With iPhone, iPad … – MacRumors

With the release of iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3, Apple users can now connect a PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Keep reading to learn how it works.



Since iOS 13 and tvOS 13, users have been able to connect popular console controllers to an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌Apple TV‌ to play Apple Arcade games and other iOS games, instead of having to spend extra money on MFi-compatible controllers.

The newest software updates that arrived in March 2023 introduce additional support for the latest PS5 DualSense Edge Controller to be paired with your Apple devices.

The following steps walk you through the process of pairing your DualSense Edge Controller to your Apple device. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to update your ‌iPhone‌/‌iPad‌ to iOS 16.4 (Settings > General > Software Update), your Mac to macOS Ventura 13.3 (System Settings -> General -> Software Update), or your ‌Apple TV‌ to tvOS 16.4 (Settings -> System -> Software Updates).

To save battery once you’re done using the controller, return to the Bluetooth settings screen and tap the info (“i“) icon next to the PS5 controller, then tap Disconnect or Forget this device to remove it from the list.

To save battery once you’re done using the controller, return to the Bluetooth settings screen and tap the info (“i“) icon next to the PS5 controller, then click Disconnect or Forget this device to remove it from the list.

The above steps should work for most wireless console controllers, including the DualShock 4 Wireless controller, the Xbox Wireless controller, the Xbox Series X Controller, and the original PS5 DualSense Controller.

