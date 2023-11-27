Best Buy Black Friday deal knocks $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While Apple’s iPads are most people’s go-to tablet, there are many other great options out there if you don’t want to be in the Apple ecosystem. For example, if you’d like something in the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Tablet is an option, and there are even some great Black Friday deals on it. This one from Best Buy has the Pixel Tablet and the charging speaker dock for just $400, rather than the regular $500 you’d have to pay. Plus, you can get up to $325 worth of trade-in value to help bring that down even further.



Google’s Pixel Tablet sits in a hard place, not being the first official Pixel tablet but also trying a bunch of new things, making this a sort of first general Google tablet, even though it isn’t, which means that there are both good and bad things. While the display is a good-sized 11 inches, runs an excellent 2560 x 1600 resolution, and can hit an impressive 500 nits of brightness, it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t as noticeable on a smaller screen like a phone but is much more noticeable on a tablet of this size, making a lot of apps and browsing feel a bit sloppy.

Another issue is the speakers, and more specifically, the fact that they are placed around where you’d end up putting your hands to hold it, which ends up muting the sound a little bit. You could hold it upside down so you aren’t covering them, but that’s only half a solution. Luckily, you do get the charging dock, which has a much better speaker overall, so it’s not as bad if you’re sitting down somewhere to watch it and have the dock with you. Luckily, the Pixel Tablet does have good performance since it comes with the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood, which is the same chip used in the Pixel 7 lineup.

The Pixel Tablet certainly has some issues, but as a tablet in the Google ecosystem, it’s not too bad, especially with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $400. Even so, there are a few other great Best Buy Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as this one on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is very similar to the Tab S9 FE Plus version. It’s only slightly smaller at 10.9-inches, but it’s a better overall tablet and is going for the .



Amazon Fire tablets are fairly cheap all year round, but they’ve gotten dirt cheap during Cyber Monday deals. We’ve pulled the best offers we can find on all the different Amazon Fire tablet models. Cyber Monday tablet deals your last chance to buy super cheap tech until Prime Day in 2024, so grab what you need today.

As these are all Amazon products, you’ll be able to find them among the very best Amazon Cyber Monday deals , where we’re finding them beside the very best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals and Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday deals.

The best Fire tablet Cyber Monday deal

Often popular among people looking for something different from one of the best smartwatches, the Oura Ring is on sale direct from Oura as part of the Cyber Monday deals happening right now. As the name suggests, it’s a ring rather than something that goes around your wrist, and it looks super stylish. Such style also comes with some impressive health and fitness monitoring features. We’ve got all you need to know about the deal but you’re going to need to be fast as the Oura ring deals end later today.

Oura Ring Heritage — $269, was $299:

Oura Ring Horizon — $449, was $549:

If you’re hoping to grab one of the best smartwatches during Cyber Monday deals, don’t pass up the best Garmin Watches. There are a lot of great options currently on sale at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. We’ve gathered the best deals we can find from across the internet and highlighted our favorites below. Once you check out the features on these Garmins and compare them with other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, you’ll see why we love these offers.

Best Garmin Watch Cyber Monday deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch — $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

